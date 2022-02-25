STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s opening weekend struggles were brushed off with the understanding of Long Beach State’s potential, the length of a baseball season and the easy schedule ahead to right some wrongs.
MSU picked up a win in the opening series finale before pouncing on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the midweek. Enter Northern Kentucky this weekend — a team swept by East Tennessee State in its opening weekend — and surely Mississippi State would pick up easy wins. Or at least it would Friday with Landon Sims taking the mound.
Not so fast.
The Norse jumped on Mississippi State early and proved the team more concerned with winning. It was an embarrassing performance, Friday’s 7-6 loss, in the eyes of MSU head coach Chris Lemonis and he didn’t hesitate to tell his team just that.
“We have to get tougher, and we have to play harder and just compete more,” Lemonis said. “We’re not competing at all. I don’t know what’s going on.”
The pressure falls on MSU’s experienced guys — players such as Luke Hancock — to find ways to flush any hangover from last season’s title run and turn it into hard play in 2022.
Following Saturday’s loss against Long Beach State, Hancock said players had a conversation among themselves and turned it into a win Sunday. Tonight, he says, might be time for another talk.
“We have to play better,” he said. “That’s what Mississippi State is all about. You have to play good baseball, and we didn’t do that.”
Northern Kentucky attacked Sims’ iconic heater from the jump early and often, scoring four runs in his five innings thanks to six — and what likely should have been seven — hits.
Sims said following a 13-strikeout performance in the season opener he wouldn’t concern himself too much with throwing offspeed pitches until teams proved they could make consistent contact with his fastball.
A week later, the NKU lineup did.
“The scouting report was they struggle with sliders,” Lemonis said. “But his fastball is so good you pitch to his strength. He just left some balls over the middle of the plate.”
Northern Kentucky, a team which scored seven runs last Friday, continued to rake against an MSU bullpen unable to consistently throw pitches in the zone.
Parker Stinnett came in for 1 1/3 innings to allow two runs on four hits before Cam Tullar came in to retire one batter but not before allowing a run on a hit and two walks.
State’s offense finally came to life in the sixth after its two-run second was met with three scoreless frames.
Late rallies were for naught as State brought the deficit to one but ultimately left eight on base throughout the late afternoon.
Lemonis felt the poor situational hitting with the exception of a couple at-bats was due to his players trying to do too much. A year after becoming legends in Starkville, Mississippi State is starting the season with too many guys looking to become heroes in February.
“We didn’t need a home run,” Lemonis said following a game played in windy and cold conditions. “You weren’t probably gonna hit a home run except if it was down the line. But you needed a good piece of hitting, and we’re just not getting it right now.”
Pregame:
Typical lineup for Mississippi State except for the bottom of the order. Tanner Leggett has earned the start at shortstop — a move Chris Lemonis mentioned making after Leggett hit a pair of home runs in just six at-bats.
First inning
Both teams are retired in order to open the game.
Second inning
Northern Kentucky centerfielder Brandon Tucker misreads a fly ball off the bat of Hunter Hines. The ball drops on the warning track and results in a leadoff triple. Hines scores a couple batters later on a grounder.
Leggett stays hot with a two-out single to score another. It's 2-0 Bulldogs after two.
Third inning
Northern Kentucky is on the board with a two-out single. Then, a two-out double puts the Norse in front 3-2.
Mississippi State drives up Kyle Klingebeck's pitch count with a couple long at-bats but can't get a run across.
Fourth inning
A nice 4-6-3 double play saves Sims from any further damage. It's a scoreless frame for him despite allowing a hit and a walk.
Leggett draws a long at-bat, but he is punched out to retire the side with no threat.
Fifth inning
Brad Cumbest makes a diving snag before turning to those in the left field lounge and giving a finger wag, “No, no, no."
Luke Hancock struggles fielding one at first, and it results in a run for Northern Kentucky. He still got the out at first, but appeared he was concerned about gunning down the runner coming home before he fielded it. It's 4-2 in favor of the visitors.
Sixth inning
Parker Stinnett replacing Landon Sims who went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits.
Tucker has made up for his poor play in center with a pair of hits — the latest an RBI single to make it 5-2.
Hines has left the ballpark on the fly over the lounge seats in right field. Matt Corder follows up Hines with a shot to center, but Tucker makes a leaping grab. MSU gets just the one run making it 5-3.
Seventh inning
Cam Tullar is in to pitch for State with one out and a runner on second. He walks a run in after loading the bases.
Tullar’s control issues are hurting State right now. Lemonis pulls him after a couple bases loaded walks, and the skipper isn’t thrilled with the home plate ump on his way out. It's 7-3 for Northern Kentucky.
Logan Tanner grounds into a fielder's choice but brings one in. Hines up representing the tying run.
Hines strikes out swinging. Mississippi State gets just the one run across.
Eighth inning
MSU scores another pair of runs but leaves a couple on base. It's 7-6 heading to the ninth.
Ninth inning
Nothing going for either side. Northern Kentucky gets its first win of the season. NKU comes into Dudy Noble Field and pulls out a 7-6 win after getting swept by East Tennessee State last weekend.