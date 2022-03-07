Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis is trying to help the Bulldogs find consistency on offense and in the bullpen. The defending national champs face a big mid-week challenge with two games against Texas Tech in Biloxi.
Mississippi State heads to Biloxi for a two-game set against Texas Tech with its status among the nation’s top 25 hanging in the balance.
MSU dropped 14 spots to No. 23 in Monday’s D1Baseball poll after losing two of three games at Tulane this weekend. At 6-6, perhaps the Bulldogs should be happy just to be ranked despite holding the SEC’s worst record.
Texas Tech (10-2) comes into the midweek series (6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday) at No. 17.
The Red Raiders are paced by four starters hitting above .320 on the season. Jace Jung (.381), Owen Washburn (.372), Parker Kelly (.371) and Kurt Wilson (.326) have combined for 53 of the team’s 113 runs driven in this season.
Tech has won nine in a row after opening the season 1-2. It defeated Michigan in its season opener at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown before dropping the next two against Auburn and No. 16 Arizona. The Wildcats are the lone ranked opponent the Red Raiders have faced.
Mississippi State’s lone ranked win came against a Long Beach State team which fell out of the poll this week. Long Beach State has gone 2-5 since its series win in Starkville.
MSU’s struggles have come in large part due to bullpen struggles. The Bulldogs’ offense found their groove last weekend, scoring 33 runs in the series. But the bullpen allowed 11 of Tulane’s 18 earned runs.
With eight games in the span of 10 days and Landon Sims’ status unclear but concerning, MSU’s pitching will be put to the test starting with a high-powered Texas Tech offense scoring nearly 10 runs per game.