Mississippi State-East Tennessee State: Starting lineups By THEO DeROSA The Commercial Dispatch Nov 18, 2022

Mississippi State OffenseQB 2 Will Rogers Jr.RB 7 Jo'quavious Marks Jr.-or 23 Dillon Johnson Jr.-or 22 Simeon Price Fr.WR 0 Rara Thomas So.WR 85 Austin Williams Gr.WR 82 Rufus Harvey So.WR 4 Caleb Ducking Sr.LT 66 Kwatrivous Johnson Sr.LG 64 Nick Jones Jr.C 63 LaQuinston Sharp Gr.RG 57 Cole Smith Sr.RT 58 Kameron Jones Jr.-or 76 Albert Reese IV Fr.Mississippi State DefenseDE 6 Jordan Davis Gr.NT 93 Cameron Young Sr.DT 94 Jaden Crumedy Gr.SLB 2 Tyrus Wheat Sr.MLB 14 Nathaniel Watson Sr.WLB 44 Jett Johnson Gr.CB 13 Emmanuel Forbes Jr.S 8 Jackie Matthews Gr.S 19 Collin Duncan Sr.S 0 Jalen Green Sr.CB 3 Decamerion Richardson Jr.Mississippi State Special TeamsK 29 Massimo Biscardi Gr.P 56 Archer Trafford Sr.-or 88 George Georgopoulos Gr.East Tennessee State OffenseQB 2 Tyler Riddell So.RB 8 Jacob Saylors Sr.WR 11 Isaiah Wilson Jr.WR 6 Einaj Carter Jr.WR 9 Will Huzzie Jr.TE 40 Noah West So.LT 76 Blake Austin So.LG 66 Shaun Hastings Sr.C 62 Joe Schreiber Sr.RG 71 Tavon Matthews Jr.RT 64 Braxton Shipp Fr.East Tennessee State DefenseDE 44 Davion Hood Fr.NT 74 Timmy Dorsey Sr.DE 93 Max Evans So.OLB 3 Jalen Porter Jr.ILB 0 Stephen Scott Jr.ILB 11 Chandler Martin Fr.OLB 25 Di'Andre Davis So.CB 7 Quinn Smith Jr.S 14 Chris Hope So.S 9 Mike Price Jr.CB 28 Alijah Huzzie So.East Tennessee State Special TeamsK 19 Tyler Keltner Jr.P 49 Trace Kelley Fr.