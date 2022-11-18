Mississippi State plays its annual Egg Bowl tune-up game at home Saturday.
The Bulldogs (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) face East Tennessee State (3-7, 1-7 Southern Conference), their lone FCS opponent of the season, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Here’s who has the edge at each position between MSU and ETSU.
Quarterback
Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is up to 3,173 passing yards this season, completing 67.1 percent of his passes with 27 touchdown passes and five interceptions. For East Tennessee State, Tyler Riddell boasts a completion percentage of 54.5. He’s thrown 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions, totaling 1,903 yards so far this year.
Edge: Mississippi State
Running back
Jacob Saylors has run for an impressive 1,264 yards this season for the Buccaneers, good for sixth among FCS teams (and what would be fifth in FBS.) Saylors has scored 15 touchdowns and averages six yards per carry. For MSU, Jo’quavious Marks is gaining on Dillon Johnson in total yardage this season with 398 rushing yards to Johnson’s 415.
Edge: Even
Wide receiver/tight end
Sophomore Rara Thomas remains Mississippi State’s leading receiver, up to 563 yards on the season. Rufus Harvey — who surpassed Caleb Ducking for second place — and Jaden Walley each had big plays against Georgia, while Lideatrick Griffin got a few offensive touches. For ETSU, Will Huzzie leads the team with 531 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Einaj Carter has 436 yards and four scores.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
ETSU has allowed 22 sacks this season, while Mississippi State has given up 20. Of course, the quality of competition plays a huge role, as MSU is going against much more talented defensive lines week in and week out. The Bucs do run for five yards per carry, while MSU averages 3.5 yards per attempt. But an FCS O-line can hardly compete with an SEC unit.
Edge: Mississippi State
Defensive line
Mississippi State’s defensive line returned Jaden Crumedy against Auburn, a big boost for a unit that hadn’t quite played up to expectations all season. The Bulldogs have allowed 4.5 yards per carry and have 21 sacks, slightly below average in FBS. East Tennessee State has 17 sacks this season and allows 4.1 yards per rushing attempt. Again, though, an SEC line is hard to beat.
Edge: Mississippi State
Linebacker
Mississippi State middle linebacker Nathaniel Watson is up to 94 tackles on the season, including four sacks — second on the team. Tyrus Wheat leads the team with five sacks and secured an interception off his own deflection against Georgia, while Jett Johnson has racked up 84 tackles for the Bulldogs. For ETSU, linebacker Chandler Martin has 99 tackles, tied for 11th in FCS. Martin’s 3.5 sacks are tied for the team lead. Outside linebacker Erek Campbell has 53 tackles and an interception.
Edge: Mississippi State
Secondary
ETSU’s Alijah Huzzie has matched Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes with five interceptions this season, tied for second in FCS. But ETSU is 104th out of 123 FCS teams in passing yards allowed, giving up 264.1 yards per game through the air. MSU has allowed 218.1 passing yards per game — against, obviously, more potent offenses.
Edge: Mississippi State
Special teams
East Tennessee State’s Tyler Keltner has made 17 of 22 field goals this season, making 10 of 11 attempts inside 40 yards. Mississippi State is 9 of 13 on field goals, with Massimo Biscardi rounding into form in the past two games. The Bulldogs’ edge in the return game is undeniable with punt returner Zavion Thomas scoring a touchdown against Georgia, adding to Lideatrick Griffin’s electrifying ability in the kickoff return department.
Edge: Mississippi State
