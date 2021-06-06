STARKVILLE – VCU’s nation-leading win streak came to an abrupt end at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday night.
No. 1 seed Mississippi State beat No. 2 VCU, 16-4, in the winner’s bracket of the Starkville regional. The win breaks a 22-game win streak from the Rams (38-15) and sends VCU into the loser’s bracket against Campbell on Sunday at 2 p.m.
MSU (42-15) will play the winner of VCU and Campbell in the regional championship at 7 p.m.
Mississippi State’s offense scored scored six runs on nine hits through the first five innings, but only led 6-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
But facing VCU reliever Andrew Ward, Mississippi State erupted for nine runs and put the game out of reach for the Rams.
“The ability to expand the game in the postseason is huge,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “We had an opportunity in the fifth inning and we didn’t and then you get out there and put that big inning out there."
Kamren James started the sixth inning with a single up the middle, and he was followed by back-to-back walks from Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner to load the bases.
Scotty Dubrule ripped a RBI single to right field, Brad Cumbest was hit-by-pitch, and Kellum Clark reached safely on a fielding error to put Mississippi State up, 9-4.
The top of the order rolled back around with the bases loaded and Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen each hit two-run singles to left field before James stepped back up to the plate and launched a two-run home run into the left field lounge to cap the scoring at 15-4.
Jordan, Allen and James each recorded three hits on the night and scored a combined eight runs with seven RBIs.
“I think it frees up the whole lineup, really the whole game, when you get runs on the board,” James said of the top of the lineup. “Especially when the back end of the lineup is producing like they were tonight. It’s just huge. If we can get the whole lineup going, we’re going to be dangerous.”
Christian MacLeod (6-4) started on the mound and despite a rough start, gave Mississippi State a chance to reserve the bullpen.
MacLeod pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and struck out 12 VCU batters. He threw a career-high 123 pitches before he was replaced by Brandon Smith in the sixth inning with a 6-4 lead.
Smith then pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed no runs and only three hits with two strikeouts. Parker Stinnett pitched the ninth inning and struck out the side.