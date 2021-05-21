The No. 2 seed Mississippi State softball team takes on a hefty challenge today in the Stillwater Regional.
Mississippi State faces No. 3 seed Boston University, which has won 18 consecutive games, at 3:30 p.m. today. The game will air on ESPN3.
Host and No. 1 seed Oklahoma State, the No. 5 national seed, plays No. 4 seed Campbell at 1 p.m.
While Boston University (36-2, 21-1 Patriots League) enter the game on that long win streak and just won its conference championship, the Bulldogs (33-23, 8-15 SEC) have also found a lot of success as of late.
Mississippi State has won 8 of its last 10 games and had won seven-straight SEC games, five over ranked opponents, to close out the regular season. After earning the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament, MSU beat Ole Miss in the first round before falling to Florida in the quarterfinals.
Mississippi State is playing in its 16th NCAA Tournament and its fourth straight. MSU has won at least one regional game in five of its last six tournament appearances but has never advanced to the super regionals.
MSU and Boston have met one time in program history and the Bulldogs claimed the victory, 4-2, in 2000.