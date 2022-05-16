djr-2022-03-13-sport-msu-chris-lemonis-twp1

Chris Lemonis and his Mississippi State team have a chance to end a nine-game losing streak Tuesday night.

Mississippi State, trying to end a nine-game losing streak, will play its final non-conference home game Tuesday against North Alabama.

First pitch at Dudy Noble Field is 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs were swept at Texas A&M over the weekend and haven’t won since a 13-4 decision in the first game at Missouri on April 29.

Mississippi State (25-27, 9-18 SEC) is currently a game behind Kentucky for the 12th and final spot in next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

The Bulldogs are at home against No. 1 Tennessee for the final regular season series which begins Thursday.

