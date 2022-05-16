Mississippi State faces North Alabama in final non-conference home game By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email May 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chris Lemonis and his Mississippi State team have a chance to end a nine-game losing streak Tuesday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mississippi State, trying to end a nine-game losing streak, will play its final non-conference home game Tuesday against North Alabama.First pitch at Dudy Noble Field is 6 p.m.The Bulldogs were swept at Texas A&M over the weekend and haven’t won since a 13-4 decision in the first game at Missouri on April 29. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Mississippi State (25-27, 9-18 SEC) is currently a game behind Kentucky for the 12th and final spot in next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.The Bulldogs are at home against No. 1 Tennessee for the final regular season series which begins Thursday. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters