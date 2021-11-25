djr-2021-11-26-sport-rogers-twp1

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers gets rid of the pass just before the rush gets to him during Thursday night's first half. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State closed out its regular season with a 31-21 loss at home against Ole Miss.

This marks the second-straight season where Ole Miss has come out on top in the Egg Bowl and leaves Mike Leach without a win in the rivalry during his short tenure at Mississippi State.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Drops cost offense

After a field goal by each side opened the scoring, Mississippi State had a chance to seize momentum with quarterback Will Rogers floating a pass to a wide-open Makai Polk.

But the ball fell off Polk’s outstretched fingertips.

MSU stayed in the game thanks to its defense and was in a goal-to-go situation late in the second quarter with a chance to retake the lead.

It appeared Jo’quavious Marks caught a pass from Rogers to go up 13-10. He dropped it.

On the following play, Rogers floated a pass to Marks along the left sideline with a stroll into the end zone ahead. He dropped it.

The next play, Rogers found Lideatrick Griffin on a comeback. But Griffin dropped it.

Mississippi State was forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Nolan McCord missed from 33 yards out.

Scott Lashley struggles again

Alabama showed the formula for getting pressure against Mississippi State. Put your top guy — in Alabama’s case, Will Anderson — on right tackle Scott Lashley.

Anderson collected four of Alabama’s seven sacks in a 49-9 win on Oct. 16.

Ole Miss did the same with Sam Williams.

Williams — the SEC’s leader in sacks — picked up two more Saturday

Even when Williams wasn’t getting to Rogers, he gave Lashley issues with a false start and holding penalty.

Ole Miss rushing offense comes to life

Ole Miss led the SEC in rushing coming into Saturday’s matchup, and it looked as though MSU’s rush defense had found the recipe to slowing it down.

The Rebels had just 22 rushing yards in the first quarter — 12 of which came on a scramble by quarterback Matt Corral in the final minute.

But from there, Ole Miss returned to typical form.

Ole Miss ran for 159 yards on the night, including all four of its touchdowns coming on the ground.  

