FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3) lost a heartbreaker at Arkansas (6-3, 2-3) with a final score of 31-28 on Saturday.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Kicking woes continue
Concerns about Mississippi State’s special teams appeared to subside following the bye week a month ago when Brandon Ruiz returned from injury and went 3 of 3 against Alabama and 1 of- 1 against Vanderbilt.
In his past two outings, Ruiz has struggled. Ruiz missed a 47-yard kick against Kentucky last weekend before a pair of misses against Arkansas.
His first miss against the Razorbacks came from 23 yards in the second quarter before a 46-yard miss in the third.
Nolan McCord handled MSU’s two extra points in the fourth quarter before missing a game-tying 40-yard attempt as time expired.
MSU defense bends, then later breaks
Arkansas had nearly 400 yards of total offense, including 202 on the ground.
MSU had allowed 100-plus yards of rushing offense three times this season entering the game with a high of 195 against Alabama.
MSU limited Arkansas to three drives that ended in field goals, but late in the game Arkansas pulled through.
Arkansas used 10 plays for 75 yards to finish game-winning drive with 21 seconds left on the clock.
Young receivers show out
Rara Thomas seemed to be a fun storyline for MSU after his touchdown in a blowout win against Vanderbilt earned his SEC freshman of the week honors.
But he’s shown that was more than a fluke.
Thomas scored a pair of touchdowns for MSU against Arkansas — a six-yard catch in the third and a 37-yard catch in the fourth. This big performance comes after scoring a touchdown in a win against Kentucky last weekend.
Junior college transfer Christian Ford, who earned a scholarship earlier this week, had just two catches but they came in crucial spots. Ford’s first catch was a 29-yard completion to open an fourth quarter drive before making a 19-yard catch a few plays later.
The drive resulted in a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Jo’quavious Marks that gave MSU a 28-23 lead with 2:22 to go.