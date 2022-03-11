TAMPA, Fla. — Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland advised his staff and players it was time for a change. Entering the SEC tournament, Mississippi State lost seven of 10 games so Howland decided to shift the starting lineup.
He also made moves off the court, perhaps superstitious ones, advising his staff to wear suits on the sideline. Look good and play well, he figured.
The suits looked great at the cocktail party that was a 73-51 win Thursday night against NIT-hopeful South Carolina.
They looked a touch worse for the 2021-2022 season’s funeral as Mississippi State was eliminated from the conference tournament in a 72-59 loss against 2-seed Tennessee.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
What’s next?
Mississippi State’s season ends outside the NCAA tournament picture for the third consecutive season and the sixth in Howland’s seven years at the helm.
Howland said the team would accept an NIT bid if invited. Last season, Mississippi State was a runner-up in the tournament after losing Memphis in the title game.
Athletic director John Cohen told the Daily Journal MSU wouldn't host NIT games due to construction taking place at Humphrey Coliseum.
A trip to the NIT would likely delay what could be the end of Howland’s tenure at Mississippi State. Since COVID-19 stole a possible second consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament in 2020, the Bulldogs have not finished above .500 in SEC play.
"That will all be determined after the season is over, as it is every year, after I sit down with my boss John Cohen and discuss the program and the future," Howland said.
Cohen is left with a busy offseason as he’ll be looking to complete a coaching search on the women’s side as well while renovations on Humphrey Coliseum begin.
Tennessee shuts down Iverson Molinar
The recipe to stopping Mississippi State has been the same throughout the season: keep the ball away from Iverson Molinar.
Molinar was the team’s lone All-SEC selection by the coaches after finishing third in the conference in scoring. But teams consistently made keeping the ball out of his hands a point of emphasis, particularly in the second half.
The agonizing close losses in Quadrant 1 games constantly came after teams shut down Molinar late in contests, and Friday night against Tennessee was no exception.
Molinar was limited to one point on 0-6 shooting in the second half after scoring nine points on 3-3 shooting in the opening frame.
"They face-guarded me a lot," Molinar said postgame.
It was coming eventually
Howland wasn’t too worried about his team’s shooting from deep following a win against Alabama two months ago. The Crimson Tide made eight 3-pointers to the Bulldogs’ two, though Alabama took 13 more attempts.
MSU would pride itself on quality rather than quantity from deep. But even the good looks started to clank off the rim of float by for an airball, putting State at a consistent disadvantage.
Mississippi State made more 3-pointers than its opponent just three times this season and not once in conference play. Howland said he had never had a team miss every attempt from beyond the arc in a game, but this season Mississippi State did it twice.
Friday was no exception.
Tennessee shot 8-19 from deep compared to MSU’s 6-17 clip — though three of State’s makes came while the game was seemingly put away. The 3-pointers came in key times, too, for the Vols.
After leading by two at halftime, Josiah-Jordan James opened the second period with a pair of makes from deep to stretch the lead to eight. MSU’s Shakeel Moore responded with a 3-pointer, but James hit another two and suddenly Tennessee was up 11 less than five minutes into the second.
"When you look at what we've done this year — we're 18-15, not where we wanna be," Howland said. "Probably the biggest thing that we didn't do as well (as we wanted) was shoot the ball... You're just not gonna win at this level shooting the ball that poorly."
The team’s exchanged buckets, but from the 11:35 mark, MSU didn’t get the deficit within single digits the remainder of the way.