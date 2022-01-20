STARKVILLE — Rickea Jackson was feeling it. She had 27 points. Mississippi State had overcome a deficit as large as 27 to bring Thursday’s battle against No. 13 Georgia down to the buzzer.
Jackson brought up the ball with less than 10 seconds to go. She stepped back with a chance to tie it, but her shot ran long. Georgia’s Mikayla Coombs corralled the rebound and ran out the final two seconds.
MSU’s miraculous comeback — which featured a one-point lead in the final minute — fell short. Georgia’s scare resulted in a 66-63 win.
Here’s how the night went down:
Georgia dominates first half
Georgia looked on par for a team in the top 15 the way it come out at Humphrey Coliseum.
Mississippi State held an early 7-4 lead, but UGA got hot and MSU’s offense disappeared — missing its next 18 shots.
Over the course of the final seven minutes in the first quarter and the first three minutes in the second, Georgia went on a 25-0 run.
The visiting Bulldogs had 10 different players score in the opening half, shot 54.5 percent from the field and made two of the four 3-pointers they attempted.
Georgia took advantage of an undersized Mississippi State team, scoring 22 first half points in the paint to Mississippi State’s 14.
"I can't even explain what we were doing," interim head coach Doug Novak said postgame. "It was so out of character."
Much of what Georgia was doing wasn’t due to mistakes MSU made. State turned the ball over just one time in the first half and limited Georgia’s transition game.
But UGA had eight offensive boards and 13 second chance boards compared to MSU’s two offensive boards and two second chance points in the opening 20 minutes.
Mississippi State shifts tide out of locker room
Mississippi State went into halftime last Sunday at Ole Miss with tension. A confrontation between players led to starting guard Anastasia Hayes joining the team late out of the locker room, and Novak talked earlier this week about how MSU was trying to address frustration that comes amidst a rough SEC slate.
MSU came out as the inspired team in the third quarter against Georgia.
State opened the frame on a 16-2 run to trim the deficit to four points with five minutes to go in the third.
Jackson, the SEC’s leading scorer, scored 11 of her points in the third.
MSU’s success started at the defensive end, holding Georgia to 10 points in the third.
State responded on the other end by beating Georgia at its own game — scoring 18 points in the point in the third quarter.
Georgia shows composure in final moments
Humphrey Coliseum was rocking as Georgia called a timeout following a Jackson jumper to put MSU ahead 63-62 with 54 seconds to go.
For the first time this season, the MSU faithful truly got engaged in the “Swag Surfin’” routine as fans swayed back and forth along with the cheerleaders.
But the momentum MSU grasped quickly slipped away.
Coombs hit a jumper 12 seconds later to retake the lead. On the other end, MSU freshman forward Denae Carter turned away from an open look inside only to settle for a missed jumped.
"She's young and she played her tail end off," Novak said. "She turned probably expecting somebody to be on her."
A pair of free throws from Georgia’s Que Morrison forced State into needing a 3-pointer to force overtime.
Mississippi State was out of timeouts, though, so it couldn’t advance the ball and had to settle for a step-back attempt by Jackson.
"We fought," Myah Taylor said. "We ended up on the losing column. But the fight that we showed tonight, I just think that'll give us the extra boost going forward in the SEC."