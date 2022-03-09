BILOXI – The big inning fueled Mississippi State Tuesday night and buried the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Texas Tech’s Parker Kelly, a senior batting in the eight hole, had a second-inning grand slam among his three hits, and the No. 17 Red Raiders defeated the No. 23 Bulldogs 7-2 at MGM Park Wednesday as the Big 12 and SEC teams split their two-game series.
MSU won 11-5 Tuesday with nine runs coming in the fourth inning.
Kelly, a righty swinger, took MSU right-hander Jackson Fristoe over the left field wall after the Red Raiders loaded the bases with a bloop hit and two walks.
"He's still trying to figure it out," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said of Fristoe. "We have these moments in the big innings where we walk a couple guys, and then we throw the walk ball that they hit out. He's got to be better, and we've got to make plays behind him too. I thought we could have made a play in that inning."
The Bulldogs (7-7) paid for Fristoe’s accuracy issues in one inning but got a nice relief outing from left-hander Cam Tullar who threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings with a walk, a hit and five strikeouts.
Lemonis called Tullar the bright spot of the day.
"Cam threw well, commanded the zone. He's got plus stuff. He just hasn't been able to command the zone, and he was really good out there today."
Right-hander Mikey Tepper followed Tullar.
While Tech got the big hit early its first two pitchers – lefty starter James Hitt and lefty Colin Clark – had a combined no-hitter going until MSU freshman Hunter Hines – in a left-on-left at-bat – doubled to the warning track in right-center in the sixth.
Hines’ hit scored Kamren James, who had walked. Three batters later Brad Cumbest, as Tech employed a defensive shift against him, hit a liner to the opposite field in right to score Hines.
The Red Raiders (11-3) added single insurance runs in the eighth and ninth against Tepper.
There had been some hard contact for the Bulldogs -- line drives from Cumbest and Tanner Leggett that were caught -- before Hines broke up the no-hitter.
MSU is at home against Princeton this weekend in its final pre-SEC series.
"They got us with the change-ups and some off-speed," Cumbest said. "I thought we hit the ball well today, they just wouldn't fall for us."
---
Mississippi State and Texas Tech are set for Game 2 at MGM Park each with subtle tweaks to the lineup.
Top 1, MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
The Red Raiders get nothing against Fristoe in the first.
Rain had stopped, but we're getting some sprinkles now.
Bottom 1, MSU 0, Texas Tech 0
Bulldogs go in order against the lefty.
Top 2, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
Tech loads the bases with 1 out. Still leads off with a pop-up that drops in shallow left near the line. Wilson pops to shallow center, 1 out. Washburn walks on four pitches. Conley walks to load the bases. Kelly grand slam. His third grand slam in the last five days. Tech leads 4-0. Porter lines softly to short, 2 outs. Carter solo home run to right-center. Tech leads 5-0. Inning ends when Clark makes a diving catch of a ball from Brome that looked like another bloop hit.
Bottom 2, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
Tanner grounds to third, 1 out. Seibert hit by pitch, and the Bulldogs have their first baserunner. Cumbest strikes out, 2 outs. Clark grounds out to first, 3 outs.
Top 3, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
A perfect third for Fristoe. Jung flies to center, 1 out. Stilwell grounds to third, 2 outs. Wilson strikes out, 3 outs.
Bottom 3, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
Leggett pops to catcher, 1 out. Meche grounds to short, 2 outs. Hancock hit by a pitch. James walks. Hines strikes out but is safe at first when the catcher Conley drops the ball then pulls first baseman Stilwell off the bag with a high throw. Bases loaded. Tadlock protests, but after a lengthy discussion and video review the call stands. Tanner grounds to the second baseman who with the shift on was playing on the left side of the infield. 3 outs, 3 LOB.
Top 4, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
Washburn walks. Conley flies to center, 1 out. Kelly reaches on infield hit, slow roller that Leggett can’t get to. Porter strikes out, 2 outs. That’s the end of the day for Fristoe who goes 3 2-3, four hits, three walks, five earned runs. Left-hander Cam Tullar is in. He starts with Carter. Carter walks to load the bases. Broke strikes out. 3 outs, 3 LOB.
Bottom 4, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
Seiber strikes out, 1 out. Cumbest makes best contact of the day for MSU but lines to center, 2 outs. Clark pops to shallow left, 3 outs.
Top 5, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
Jung grounds out, 1 out. Stilwell strikes out, 2 outs. Wilson grounds out, 3 outs.
Bottom 5, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
Hitt out, Colin Clark, another lefty, to pitch for MSU. Leggett lines out at third, 1 out. Best contact for MSU since Cumbest in the fourth. Meche strikes out, 2 outs. Aaron Downs, after entering in left field in the fourth, strikes out, 3 outs.
Top 6, Texas Tech 5, MSU 0
Washburn strikes out, 1 out. Conley pops up, 2 outs. Kelly hits softly to third, but James doesn’t knock it down. It’s ruled a hit. Porter reaches on an error by Leggett at short. Carter strikes out.
Bottom 6, Texas Tech 5, MSU 2
James walks, Hines breaks up the no-hitter. Doubles to the wall in the R-CF gap. James scores. Pitching change for Tech. Right-hander Jase Lopez is in. Starts with Tanner. Tanner flies to right, 1 out. Seibert walks. Cumbest singles to right, Hines scores. It’s 5-2. Tech had the shift on against the righty swinger, but he hit a line drive the other way. Pitching change for Tech is lefty Derek Bridges who has five appearances, 3 2-3 innings and has not allowed a run. He starts with Clark in a left-on-left matchup. Tech has the shift on for Clark. Clark hits a ground ball and advances the runners. Second and third, two outs for Leggett who pops to left. 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 LOB.
Top 7, Texas Tech 5, MSU 2
Tech goes in order against Tullar who has now thrown 3 1-3 innings of scoreless relief.
Bottom 7, Texas Tech 5, MSU 2
Dogs get a leadoff walk from RJ Yeager but nothing else. Hines flies out to end the inning.
Top 8, Texas Tech 6, MSU 2
Mike Tepper relieve Tullar, and Tech adds an insurance run with a leadoff triple and a wild pitch.
Bottom 8, Texas Tech 6, MSU 2
The Bulldogs get a basehit from Seibert and get him to third with two outs, but Clark strikes out looking to end the inning.
Pregame
Here are the lineups:
Texas Tech (10-3)
CF L/R Dillon Carter .238
DH L/R Ryan Brome .333
2B L/R Jace Jung .404
1B R/R Cole Stilwell .216
SS R/R/ Kurt Wilson .327
RF L/R Owen Washburn .370
C L/R Trevor Conley .000
3B R/R Parker Kelly .368
LF L/L Dalton Porter .235
LHP Jamie Hitt (0-0, 4.15)
MSU (7-6)
1B L/R Luke Hancock .300
3B R/R Kamren James .289
DH L/R Hunter Hines .378
C R/R Logan Tanner .340
LF L/L Von Seibert .294
CF R/R Brad Cumbest .302
RF L/R Kellum Clark .161
SS R/R Tanner Leggett .231
2B L/R Davis Meche .333
RHP Jackson Fristoe (1-1, 6.43)