Another ugly game, another loss for the Mississippi State baseball team.
The Bulldogs allowed three innings of three or more runs against Oklahoma on Saturday at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, and they didn’t have the offense to back it up.
MSU (6-5) fell to 0-2 in Texas with a 15-9 loss to the Sooners (6-4) at Riders Park.
The two schools combined for 15 runs in the first four innings alone, but Oklahoma stretched its lead to five with a four-run fifth. Mississippi State responded with two runs in the fifth but never scored again.
Oklahoma launched a pair of backbreaking three-run homers with two out in the second and third innings. Easton Carmichael hit a three-run shot down the left-field line off starter Graham Yntema, and Rocco Garza-Gangora went deep to right-center against reliever Tyson Hardin an inning later.
Yntema departed in the third after giving up a two-run single to Dakota Harris and walking two more Sooners. He issued five walks in 2 2/3 innings and was tagged for seven runs on seven hits.
Left-hander Tyler Davis provided some length out of the bullpen after Hardin got through the fourth but allowed three hits to start the fifth. Davis allowed four runs — only two of them earned — in five relief innings, striking out three.
Freshman Ross Highfill impressed for the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a pair of walks. The Madison Central product hit a 440-foot solo home run in the third inning.
Fellow Madison Central grad Hunter Hines hit a solo homer for MSU. Redshirt freshman Bryce Chance had a two-run single, and captain Luke Hancock had a two-run double.
Hancock’s two-out hit in the fourth pulled Mississippi State within a run of Oklahoma, but the Sooners’ Anthony Mackenzie had a two-run double in the Sooners’ big fifth inning.
MSU will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. matchup Sunday against California (6-2). The Golden Bears lost to Oklahoma on Friday and face Ohio State on Saturday evening.
