OXFORD — Brad Cumbest’s struggles to find what to say are few and far between.
He didn't hesitate in the preseason to hype up Mississippi State’s expectations — claiming this team’s offense could be better than the one from last season’s national championship run.
There was little hesitation in his sharing of his hatred toward Ole Miss after Saturday’s series-clinching 7-6 win — where Cumbest’s solo shot in the 11th proved to be the game-winner.
He said all the right things postgame, as he typically seems to do, but in a brief moment he couldn’t find the words when asked what this series win means for an MSU team scratching to get back into the postseason picture.
“Uh, woof,” Cumbest exhaled. “Words can’t describe what this means for this team. The way we competed last weekend and rolling over to this weekend, man, it’s something we need to carry over weekend to weekend.”
Mississippi State did itself few favors in the three-game set against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs had a crucial first-inning error in the series opener which led to a three-run home run.
Preston Johnson allowed back-to-back-to-back home runs to open Friday’s game. And after leading for four innings, a two-run home run off the bat of Jacob Gonzalez in the ninth sent the finale into extra innings.
But across an SEC season, mistakes are plenty. Good teams find ways to battle through them. Teams such as Ole Miss have found ways to lose, even in a crucial series against rivals.
“We just keep playing the game,” Cumbest said. “Toughness. Coach (Chris) Lemonis talks about it all the time. Toughness wins.”
Mississippi State has had plenty of obstacles to overcome in its first season as defending champions. Season-ending injuries to Landon Sims, Stone Simmons and Brooks Auger have diminished the pitching staff.
High-level prospects Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan left a gap atop the lineup. And yet, State has battled through and left its opponents speechless, too.
“I don’t know if there are any words for this one, guys,” Ole Miss outfielder Kevin Graham said postgame. “Yeah, it’s tough right there. It’s a tough one to take.”
Lemonis has talked about the Bulldogs getting punched in the face often, both on and off the field. MSU’s inability to bounce back from the early blows — such as the series sweep against LSU two weeks ago — put the team in a spot where postseason aspirations are still far from clinched.
But Lemonis has learned something about his team moving forward. It comes from the gritty at-bats freshman Hunter Hines tops off with three-run blasts. It comes from KC Hunt, a starter to open this season, entering the game in the ninth after a crushing home run and pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings. It comes from Cumbest, who grew up in this rivalry, delivering a punch back.
“I grew up hating these guys,” Cumbest said. “This is awesome. This is the story of any Mississippi kid's life.”
Ole Miss (22-17, 6-12 SEC) entered the series among D1Baseball’s final four teams in the NCAA postseason picture. Mississippi State (24-17, 8-10 SEC) was completely out.
A series win for the Bulldogs — a sixth straight against the Rebels — flips the script. And it suddenly gives State a clear path to a regional.
Four SEC series remain. The first is a trip to SEC bottom-feeder Missouri. Then, State returns home to face a struggling Florida team.
A crucial trip to Texas A&M follows before closing out the regular season against No. 1 Tennessee at Dudy Noble Field.
What’s ahead is unknown, and Lemonis reverts to coach-speak with his one-game-at-a-time mentality. But in a statement made in a rivalry he admits means more than other SEC games, Lemonis found a quality in his team which could determine the fate of the 2022 Mississippi State baseball team.
“They’re invested,” Lemonis said. “They’re coming to the ballpark every day. We’ve had trials and tribulations, and they just keep fighting through it.”