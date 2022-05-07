MSU Dudy Noble
Parrish Alford

STARKVILLE -- Mississippi State tries to even the series against Florida tonight.

First pitch is 6:30.

The Gators -- hitting .234 in SEC play when the series began -- had two home runs among their nine hits in an 8-6 win last night.

Florida (27-18, 9-13)

LF Wyatt Langford

2B Sterlin Thompson

CF Jud Fabian

C BT Riopelle (4-for-4, 6 RBIs last night)

DH Jac Caglianone

SS Josh RIvera

1B Kendrick Calilao

3B Coby Halter

RF Ty Evans

RHP Brandon Neely (2-0, 3.35)

MSU

2B RJ Yeager 

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

CF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

LF Aaron Downs

SS Logan Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson (3-3, 5.52)

Top 1

For the second-straight night Florida loads the bases with no outs in the top of the first, but Preston Johnson escaped major damage.

Langford doubled and scored on a sac fly by Riopelle, the seventh RBI of the series for Riopelle. Gators lead 1-0.

Bottom 1

The Bulldogs tied the game when Logan Tanner bounced a basehit over second base to score RJ Yeager who led off with a walk. It’s 1-1.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

