STARKVILLE -- Mississippi State tries to even the series against Florida tonight.First pitch is 6:30.The Gators -- hitting .234 in SEC play when the series began -- had two home runs among their nine hits in an 8-6 win last night.

Florida (27-18, 9-13)LF Wyatt Langford2B Sterlin ThompsonCF Jud FabianC BT Riopelle (4-for-4, 6 RBIs last night)DH Jac CaglianoneSS Josh RIvera1B Kendrick Calilao3B Coby HalterRF Ty EvansRHP Brandon Neely (2-0, 3.35)

MSU2B RJ Yeager 3B Kamren James1B Luke HancockC Logan TannerDH Hunter HinesCF Brad CumbestRF Kellum ClarkLF Aaron DownsSS Logan ForsytheRHP Preston Johnson (3-3, 5.52)

Top 1For the second-straight night Florida loads the bases with no outs in the top of the first, but Preston Johnson escaped major damage.Langford doubled and scored on a sac fly by Riopelle, the seventh RBI of the series for Riopelle. Gators lead 1-0.

Bottom 1The Bulldogs tied the game when Logan Tanner bounced a basehit over second base to score RJ Yeager who led off with a walk. It's 1-1.