STARKVILLE — Mississippi State fans have embraced their women’s basketball team as it has battled through obstacles since before the season began.
State’s players were met with a standing ovation following a close loss against No. 17 Florida last week just as they were following an 11-point win over rival Ole Miss.
Through wins and losses, State fans have been understanding of the situation interim head coach Doug Novak and his team are navigating.
But it’s easy to forget at times the competitive mindset collegiate athletes and coaches have. Moral victories are rare with them, as was the case following Tuesday’s collapse for MSU at Kentucky.
“It was high, and it should be high,” Novak said of his team’s frustration level postgame. “When you have a chance and you kinda control the game for the long portion and then to have it slip away like that, it’s gonna hurt. There’s gonna be some frustration.”
Novak encouraged the emotions, so long as his players and coaches can flush it in a timely manner.
That means State doesn’t have much time as it returns to action Thursday night at 6 in Humphrey Coliseum to face No. 11 LSU.
Scouting the Tigers
LSU enters the matchup on a four game winning streak — including a 74-58 win in its last game Sunday at Texas A&M.
The Tigers have reached impressive heights this season in Kim Mulkey’s first season at the helm. She was hired as LSU’s head coach in a stunning move last April after winning three national titles at Baylor.
LSU is led by guard Khayla Pointer who averages 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.
Pointer was one of 30 players named to the Naismith National Player of the Year midseason watch list— an announcement which came a day after her 16-11-10 triple-double against Ole Miss on Feb. 7.
Pointer is complemented by fifth-year guard Alexis Morris whose 16 points per game ranks ninth in the SEC.
LSU is the lone team to have both its starting guards ranked in the top 10 of the SEC in points per game.