Mississippi State football’s recruiting surge kept rolling Monday evening with the addition of wideout Matt Mayfield to its 2024 class, as well as transfer portal kicker Ethan Chang, formerly of FCS program William & Mary, for 2023.
Mayfield, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds out of Beau Chene High School in Arnaudville, Louisiana, became the fifth commit in MSU’s 2024 class and second in two nights for the Bulldogs, following 247sports three-start tight end Jay Lindey (Ala.), who committed Sunday night.
Mayfield, unranked by 247sports Composite, picked the Bulldogs over Cincinnati, Grambling and Louisiana. He received his offer from Zach Arnett’s staff on Feb. 22.
Also committed to MSU’s 2024 class, which ranks 49th in college football and 12th in the Southeastern Conference, per 247sports, are three-star offensive lineman TJ Lockhart (No. 846 nationally), three-star athlete Caleb Dozier (No. 764) and four-star quarterback Josh Flowers (No. 330), who became the first commit of the Zach Arnett era on March 8.
Chang, from Falls Church, Virginia, has made 28-of-40 career field goal attempts, including a career-high 73.9 percent (17-for-23) last season, and 80 of his 84 PAT attempts. He has missed two in each of the past two seasons. He will have two years of eligibility left.
Chang became the second kicker MSU has grabbed from the portal this offseason, after adding UCLA transfer Nick Barr-Mira in January. Barr-Mira also has two years of eligibility left. The duo are expected to compete for this year’s starting kicker spot after the departures of Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon, who combined to make 12-of-17 field goals last season.
The Bulldogs also have kickers Marlon Hauck and Jordan Kenndy on roster, who both redshirted last season.
