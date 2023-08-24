Nine days before it opens the 2023 season against Southeastern Louisiana in Starkville, Mississippi State football is still adding to this year’s roster.
The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, have added Jamari Brown, a transfer defensive back from Purdue, from the transfer portal, according to a report from 247sports.
Brown, a graduate senior, entered the portal on Aug. 18. Brown, a previous transfer from Kentucky, was a key player for Purdue’s defense last season, making 11 starts and tallying three interceptions. He also made 47 tackles and had 10 pass breakups in two seasons with the Boilermakers. He had 26 tackles and seven pass breakups in two years with Kentucky before that.
Brown, a former three-star prospect in the 2018 class, has one year of eligibility remaining. He will join an MSU secondary looking to replace four starters, including NFL first round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr., outside of cornerback Decamerion Richardson.
Arnett, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator over the past three years, has stated throughout the team’s fall camp that there has been an open competition in the back end of the Bulldogs’ defense to fill those open spots.
247sports’ report also noted that MSU freshman linebacker Ty Jones is no longer with the program.
Jones, from Bay Springs, was a four star prospect in MSU’s 2022 class. He is still currently listed on MSU’s online roster as of Thursday morning.
