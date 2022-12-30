MSU Forbes

 

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes will play in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl, he announced Thursday. Forbes’ return bolsters an MSU roster in about as good a shape as possible given opt-outs and the transfer portal.

 Kevin Snyder | Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — A handful of Mississippi State football players have exhausted their eligibility, chose not to spend an extra season in school or are set to declare early for the 2023 NFL draft.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com