STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died Monday night at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning. He was 61.
Leach died after suffering a sudden medical issue and being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday afternoon.
Leach leaves behind his wife, Sharon, and four children, Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.
He spent the past three seasons as Mississippi State’s head coach after being hired from Washington State in January 2020. He led the Bulldogs to a 19-17 record during his tenure.
In a statement, the Leach family said: "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum said: "Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative "Air Raid" offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.
"Mike's death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That's a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them," Keenum said.
MSU Interim Athletics Director Bracky Brett said: "We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of Mike Leach. College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever. Mike's energetic personality, influential presence and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family and friends for decades.
"Mike was an innovator, pioneer and visionary. He was a college football icon, a coaching legend but an even better person," said Brett. "We are all better for having known Mike Leach. The thoughts and prayers of Mississippi State University and the entire Bulldog family are with his wife Sharon, his children and the entire Leach family."
Born in Susanville, California, and raised in Cody, Wyoming, Leach — along with Hal Mumme — developed the Air Raid offense, which led him to success in each of his three head coaching stops.
He led Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009, going 84-43 in Lubbock and leading the Red Raiders to an 11-2 season in 2008.
Leach won 11 games again at Washington State in 2018, finishing 55-47 in his eight seasons in Pullman.
He led Mississippi State to a win in the Armed Forces Bowl in his first season, beating No. 24 Tulsa.
MSU surprised in 2021 with a 7-5 season featuring big wins over NC State, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn. The Bulldogs finished the 2022 regular season 8-4 with a win over Ole Miss.
Leach and MSU were in the midst of preparing to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was named acting head coach on Sunday afternoon.
Leach attended a private holiday party Saturday night in Starkville that a Dispatch reporter attended and did not appear to be suffering from health problems.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.