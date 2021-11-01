STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s Mike Leach harps on the importance of consistency as much as any football coach, and he hasn’t shied away from criticizing his team’s performance in that regard this season.
But following a 31-17 win against then-No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday, Leach moved from criticism to compliments.
“Mentally and emotionally, we were always pretty consistent, which kept us focused throughout the game,” Leach said during his weekly press conference Monday. “It allowed us to play at a pretty high level.”
Leach said he wasn’t sure if MSU accomplished that from a physical standpoint, but for a young team, the mental aspect might be tougher to coach.
Leach called out his team following a Week 1 win against Louisiana Tech in which MSU trailed by 20 in the fourth quarter and led to players quitting in Leach’s eyes.
After building a 10-point lead but faltering in Week 3 against Memphis, Leach called out his players — particularly sophomore quarterback Will Rogers — for getting too conservative instead of staying aggressive.
A loss the following week against LSU led to Leach saying his team often hoped for good to happen in games rather than being confident they could make something good happen.
Throughout this process, Leach pointed to youth and inexperience being the issue. But has eight games into the season, MSU has gotten to chance to show it has improved from a mental side.
“It’s a growth process,” Leach said. “You do it again and again and over and over, and you just get better at it. One thing we’ve done a good job of this year is just get older. Woke up every day, went out there and practiced, and lookey here, we’re a day older.”