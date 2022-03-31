STARKVILLE, MS - August 06, 2021 - Mississippi State Inside Receivers Coach Dave Nichol during training camp practice at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex at Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. Photo By Chamberlain Smith
STARKVILLE • As Mississippi State’s spring season continues, the memory of former wide receivers coach Dave Nichol lives on.
Nichol died March 25 after health issues suddenly got worse. His death came just days after it was reported he was stepping away from his new role as an assistant on Lincoln Riley’s staff at Southern California.
Mississippi State’s outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. met with reporters Thursday following the team’s fourth spring practice. Before fielding questions regarding play on the field, he opened by discussing the loss of a close friend and longtime colleague.
“Thoughts to Coach Nichol and his family,” he said. “What a sad event. Thoughts and prayers with him. Obviously for a guy that was very healthy, that kinda snuck up and got him fast. That impacted a lot of people.”
Spurrier worked alongside Nichol throughout the first two seasons of Mike Leach’s tenure at Mississippi State, but their relationship stems outside Starkville. They spent a couple seasons working together under Leach at Washington State.
MSU’s staff has been vocal about Nichol’s loss and how others can help his legacy live on. Leach shared details Thursday regarding a service which will be held for Nichol on Monday in Plano, Texas.
Mississippi State’s staff will be in attendance, a team spokesperson said.
Along with staff members, Mississippi State has a veteran roster losing a mentor and friend.
Players such as quarterback Will Rogers took to social media to post their well wishes for Nichol while expressing their gratitude for getting to play for him.
Spurrier says the news was difficult to process for his players and likely for many who have played for or coached with Nichol in the past outside of MSU. In the loss, Spurrier hopes his team can find the silver lining in gratitude for what they have.
“It was shocking. I mean, he’s gone,” Spurrier said. “We knew about a month before he was taken from us that he’s sick. It’s heartbreakingly sad. (The) message to everyone too is to count your blessings and make sure you realize how fortunate you are in what we have. Make sure you enjoy every day. Just be appreciative and thankful for what you have.”