Mississippi State University on Wednesday afternoon announced the death of a football player from Tupelo.
Samuel Westmoreland graduated from Tupelo High School and was a freshman walk-on offensive lineman, an industrial technology major.
Westmoreland would turn 19 Friday according to his bio on the school's website.
A university news release provided statements from MSU president Mark Keenum, athletics director John Cohen and football coach Mike Leach but did not state a cause of death.
Shortly after the news was relased MSU quarterback Will Rogers, a junior from Brandon, posted comments on Twitter.
"RIP Sam. It's okay to not be okay and we can always do more not matter what is going on. Hail State forever brother. Till we meet again 78," Rogers wrote.
The school said it is “working cooperatively” with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office, the county coroner’s office, the student affairs division and the athletics department to determine facts surrounding the incident, adding that it will not comment further at this time.
“The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Leach said. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”
Westmoreland played two seasons for coach Ty Hardin at THS.
"Our hearts break today with the passing of Sam Westmoreland. Sam was a fantastic young man, brother, son and teammate. He was a leader, and his positivity was like no other. His teammates and coaches viewed Sam as a ray of sunshine with a contagious smile. He was even voted a team captain his senior year. His leadership and impact on our program will be carried on forever," Hardin said.
Westmoreland earned all-region second team honors as a senior and went on to participate in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association all-star game.
Later Wednesday afternoon SEC commisioner Greg Sankey released a statement.
"We are incredibly sad to learn of Mississippi State football student-athlete Sam Westmoreland's passing. I know the entire Southeastern Conference family sends its condolences to the Westmoreland family, his teammates, classmates and all who knew Sam. Our prayers today are with everyone at Mississippi State," Sankey wrote.
