STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football returned to its roots on Wednesday afternoon.
For the first time in six years, the Bulldogs practiced at South Farm in front of the College of Veterinary Medicine and MSU recreational fields, as part of their preparations for the 2023 season.
“It was nice, it was good,” head coach Zach Arnett said. “It felt like football practice. Warm weather, humidity, out there with nothing but grass as far as you can see, farm animals. That’s how football camp is supposed to be. That’s how it’s been done here for a long time. I’m glad we got to do it.”
Six practices into their allotted 25 practices before their Sept. 2 opener against Southeast Louisiana, the Bulldogs are slowly, but surely, working out the kinks of this new-look roster.
One of the biggest concerns so far has been the secondary, one that was depleted following the 2022 season.
With All-American cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in April, and the loss of several other seasoned defensive backs including Jalen Green, Collin Duncan and Jackie Matthews, the Bulldogs will have to replenish a lot of quality.
“I’ve been pretty open about it,” Arnett said. “I have concerns with the number of snaps we’re replacing at safety, the experience we’re replacing in the defense.”
Arnett mentioned Kentucky transfer Ja’Kobi Albert and returning senior Marcus Banks as two players in the secondary showing consistency in the early going.
“Those two guys, I like how they’re progressing,” Arnett said.
Arnett isn’t yet comfortable with the level of consistency he’s seen in the secondary so far, but part of that can be attributed to the constant rotations necessary considering the open competition for secondary spots.
Players like graduate student Shawn Preston Jr., freshman Isaac Smith, Michigan transfer Jordan Morant and junior Corey Ellington are among others who could potentially find themselves starting Week 1.
“We’re rotating a whole bunch of guys,” Arnett said. “…We have 19 practices left before our first game. We have a lot of work to do.”
The internal competition within the secondary is something to watch out for over the next month, but the intensity of camp is already heating up within the first week of practice.
Wednesday gave Mississippi State the opportunity to enjoy the purest form of football there is at South Farm, and once the pads come on, the fire comes out.
“Pads always do that,” Arnett said. “Every school across the country, once you put the pads on, it inherently picks up the intensity or you don’t find yourself out on the practice field very much for reps.”
