Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett spoke with the media Monday, and faced some questions about where his team is at with the start of the season closing in.
Arnett said there were a lot of positive takeaways from the Saturday scrimmage, though with the season fast approaching, it’s time to move onto fixing the small details.
“Obviously you can tell we’re athletic and have a chance to be explosive on offense,” Arnett said. “We can play pretty good defense. The biggest thing holding us back is we have yet to find a high level of consistency with all 11 guys executing their assignment the way they’re intended.”
Finding consistency is key this time of year. Kickoff against Southeastern Louisiana is just over two weeks away, with Arizona and LSU coming in hot after that. With that in mind, as well as the start of the fall semester, the Bulldogs are shifting gears.
“Next week we’ll treat (it) like it’s Week One of game week, mock Week One,” Arnett said. ”We’ll get a run through of it, get guys used to what it’s going to be like, and that’ll naturally freshen them up a little bit. Then we start making decisions on what we are going to take into the first game or couple of games. Throw out what you’re not too good at, and focus in on what you have a handle on.”
Arnett also answered some personnel questions, complimenting the work of starting quarterback Will Rogers and his understanding of the new offensive terminology, freshman quarterback Chris Parsons’ efforts to learn alongside Rogers and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, and the leadership of cornerback Marcus Banks in the secondary.
The emergence of new leaders is important for a defense that lost a few starters from a year ago, and Arnett and his staff believe that they’re close to finding their strongest 11 on each side of the ball.
Week 1 is just around the corner, and while no amount of preseason preparation can fully simulate live game action, the Bulldogs are now at a point where Arnett has a clear idea of what each unit will look like come Sept. 2. The foundation is there, now it’s time to make their final off-season reps count and find consistency.
“You’re not going to find a high level of consistency unless you’re playing your best 11,” Arnett said. “You have to get enough reps. Every day is getting reps. Sometimes you call something in the scrimmage that you’ve only repped a day or two as opposed to something from day one and you’ve got 10-11 days of practice under your belt. With more reps, we’ll get better, but obviously Sept. 2 is fast approaching so we’ve got to get there soon.”
