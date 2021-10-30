STARKVILLE – Teams aren’t supposed to dominate possession and run out the final eight minutes of a game like Mississippi State did against No. 12 Kentucky.
Hogging the clock, as MSU head coach Mike Leach put it, is how Kentucky has made its mark throughout Mark Stoops’ tenure.
But Saturday, it was MSU doing just that – even with a two-possession lead – by keeping its foot on the gas en route to a 31-17 win.
Mississippi State got the ball up by that final score with 7:51 to go when quarterback Will Rogers and Leach made their plan clear.
“We’re not just gonna run the ball,” Leach told Rogers. “We’re gonna attack these guys.”
That aggressiveness and confidence is something Leach said previously his team lacked.
In key wins such as Saturday’s win against Kentucky or a win four weeks ago at Texas A&M, there’s been little to criticize on that front.
Mississippi State was unbothered by the 10-0 lead Kentucky built in the first quarter.
MSU stuck to its game, like it did on that last drive, but did it in a way unforeseen in Leach’s two seasons at the helm.
Mississippi State followed the phrase coined by many NFL teams and ran the damn ball.
MSU had 35 rushing attempts against Kentucky – a program single-game high under Leach – to a rousing approval in the form of cowbells.
Mississippi State played its game by stealing what Kentucky did best.
MSU outgained Kentucky 94 to 66 on the ground, had three rushing touchdowns to UK’s zero, forced four turnovers and had more than 20 extra minutes of possession.
“They were tough to run against, they’ve been tough to run against,” Leach said. “But also, we knew that they liked to drop people too. We felt like we had to take advantage of both.”
The rushing attack gave MSU a balance that overshadowed a historic performance by Rogers.
Rogers’ 344 passing yards on 36 completions have become standard for him in the Air Raid offense, but it was his accuracy that reached a new high.
Rogers completed 92.3 percent of his passes — breaking an SEC record for single-game completion percentage in a game with 30-plus attempts.
“He did a good job of seeing the field,” Leach said. “He did a good job of checking on the plays that he’s in a position to check. We had a slow start, but I thought we picked it up. I thought he did a good job elevating that.”
»PARRISH ALFORD: While Mississippi State running backs excel, defense does its thing
Rogers completed passes to 12 different receivers en route to a rating of 174.9.
He had just one touchdown pass — a 24-yard pass to reigning SEC freshman of the week Rara Thomas who now has touchdowns in consecutive games.
But it was a big one as it capped off a 31-0 run by Mississippi State and gave MSU a three-touchdown lead late in the third quarter — a forceful stretch against a potent opponent that this young team needed.
“We need to keep it in perspective,” Leach said. “We need to be excited about this win, celebrate this win. But when we get in tomorrow, we’ve got to just be real honest with ourselves — watch the film and see where we need to improve.”