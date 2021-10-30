Mike Leach has been called stubborn for not running the ball against defenses willing to allow rushing yards, but against Kentucky that wasn’t the case.
Mississippi State ran the ball 35 times for 94 yards to compliment 344 passing yards from Will Rogers.
MSU had three rushing touchdowns — two from Dillon Johnson and one from Jo’quavious Marks.
Bulldogs defense forced turnovers
MSU’s offense was given favorable position and momentum thanks to an aggressive defense.
The Bulldogs picked off Wildcats quarterback Will Levis three times – despite starting safety Fred Peters being out and Martin Emerson gone due to a targeting penalty just three plays into the game – while also forcing a fumble against the SEC’s leading rusher Chris Rodriguez.
MSU did its usual work, allowing just 66 rushing yards – 34 of which from Rodriguez, who averaged 88 yards per game coming into Saturday.
Kentucky didn’t have an offensive touchdown until early in the fourth quarter.
Special teams and offensive line penalties still a concern
Kentucky got out to its early lead thanks to a 74-yard punt return by Josh Ali midway through the first quarter — the second punt return touchdown MSU has allowed this season.
MSU allows an average of 23.25 yards per punt return this season.
Mississippi State had 14 penalties against Kentucky, including six false starts. Leach told the SEC Network broadcast at halftime he felt Kentucky was simulating snap counts – an offense worthy of a penalty due to a defense using specific actions or words to throw offensive players off.