djr-2021-10-31-sport-state-rogers-arp1

Mississippi State quarterback WIll Rogers looks to pass in the second quarter.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State sent its homecoming crowd home happy with a resounding 31-17 win against No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday night. 

MSU overcame a 10-0 deficit by responding with a 31-0 run produced by both sides of the ball to all but put the game away heading into the fourth quarter.

»CHAMPIONS HONORED: Mississippi State's 2021 baseball national championship team recognized during Kentucky win

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s win:

MSU ran the ball

Mike Leach has been called stubborn for not running the ball against defenses willing to allow rushing yards, but against Kentucky that wasn’t the case.

Mississippi State ran the ball 35 times for 94 yards to compliment 344 passing yards from Will Rogers.

MSU had three rushing touchdowns — two from Dillon Johnson and one from Jo’quavious Marks.

Bulldogs defense forced turnovers

MSU’s offense was given favorable position and momentum thanks to an aggressive defense.

The Bulldogs picked off Wildcats quarterback Will Levis three times – despite starting safety Fred Peters being out and Martin Emerson gone due to a targeting penalty just three plays into the game – while also forcing a fumble against the SEC’s leading rusher Chris Rodriguez.

»PARRISH ALFORD: While Mississippi State running backs excel, defense does its thing

MSU did its usual work, allowing just 66 rushing yards – 34 of which from Rodriguez, who averaged 88 yards per game coming into Saturday.  

Kentucky didn’t have an offensive touchdown until early in the fourth quarter.

Special teams and offensive line penalties still a concern

Kentucky got out to its early lead thanks to a 74-yard punt return by Josh Ali midway through the first quarter — the second punt return touchdown MSU has allowed this season.

MSU allows an average of 23.25 yards per punt return this season.

Mississippi State had 14 penalties against Kentucky, including six false starts. Leach told the SEC Network broadcast at halftime he felt Kentucky was simulating snap counts – an offense worthy of a penalty due to a defense using specific actions or words to throw offensive players off.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus