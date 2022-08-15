MSU Uniforms

Mississippi State will have an old-school look with its uniforms on Sept. 24 against Bowling Green.

 MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State is set to honor its first African-American varsity football players – Frank Dowsing, Jr. and Robert Bell – by wearing a specially designed uniform from Adidas.

