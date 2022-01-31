Mississippi State freshman Denae Carter will be out the rest of the season with a torn ACL, she announced Monday via social media.
Carter averaged six points and eight rebounds per game after joining Mississippi State out of St. Basil Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“I have loved every second of my freshman season repping MSU,” Carter wrote in her tweet.
She wound up playing a critical role immediately for an undersized Mississippi State team without Jessika Carter this season.
Carter was recruited by Nikki McCray-Penson who stepped down before the season.
“Denae you are an amazing beautiful soul,” McCray-Penson wrote in a tweet. “You are in a difference maker in every way. Great person, teammate, great student and player. You are blue collar and represent yourself, family and MSU the right way. Excited to see you become the best version of yourself. Love you.”
As Doug Novak stepped in as interim head coach and dealt with losing players to injuries and transfer, Carter’s maturity as a freshman continued to be a talking point for Novak.
Her tweet prompted responses from opposing SEC coaches, including Ole Miss’ Yolett McPhee-McCuin.
“Rivalry aside I hate this for this young lady,” she wrote. “Denae you have a bright future ahead. Wishing you the best and a great recovery.”