STARKVILLE — First-year Mississippi State men’s basketball head coach Chris Jans is losing a pair of players from last season's roster. Forwards D.J. Jeffries and Derek Fountain have entered the transfer portal, according to reports.
Jeffries spent one season at MSU after transferring from Memphis. He started 31 of 34 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.
He was a staple in the MSU lineup, playing 28.1 minutes per game last season. But a rough stretch to close out the year saw Jeffries lose playing time.
Jeffries scored in double figures just once in the team’s final eight games and came off the bench in MSU’s three postseason contests in favor of Andersson Garcia.
Jeffries was a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, out of Olive Branch High School. He and MSU teammate Cameron Matthews helped lead the school to a Class 5A title in 2018 before finishing as runner-up the following season.
Shakeel Moore, Garrison Brooks, Rocket Watts and Jeffries were brought in as a group of transfers looking to bring Mississippi State back to the NCAA tournament last season. However, the team went 18-16 with a first round exit in the NIT. Head coach Ben Howland was fired after the season’s conclusion.
Fountain’s playing time was inconsistent throughout MSU’s season. He appeared in 25 games with three starts while averaging 1.8 points per game.
Fountain spent two seasons at Mississippi State after joining out of Holly Springs High School. The 6-foot-9-inch forward scored a career-high 20 points against LSU in his freshman season, but the scoring ability never arrived consistently.
MSU now has four players (Cam Carter, Javian Davis) who have entered the portal since Jans’ hiring along with Iverson Molinar deciding to test the NBA waters. The team also lost Garrison Brooks as he is out of eligibility.
MSU has added former Oregon State point guard Dashawn Davis out of the portal Sunday and former New Mexico State forward Will McNair on Friday.