Mississippi State-Georgia: Live updates Staff reports Nov 12, 2022 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Will rogers rushed for first down and put the Bulldogs into feild goal range late in the fourth quarter Saturday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We'll have coverage as soon as this game concludes here. Follow our live updates: A Twitter List by DJournalSports You can also follow updates in our Facebook group: Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Update Facebook Coverage Game Mississippi State-bowling Green Live Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters