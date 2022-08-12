Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
Mississippi State secured a major addition to its quarterback room Friday afternoon.
Four-star quarterback Chris Parson announced his commitment to play for the Bulldogs on Friday at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Parson decommitted from Florida State on July 12.
Parson is now the highest-rated player in a Mississippi State recruiting class that has received plenty of pledges in recent weeks. The Bulldogs already have 14 commits in the class of 2023, led by Hattiesburg linebacker Tabias Hinton. All 14 are rated three stars by 247 Sports.
Parson is slated as the 10th-ranked player in Tennessee and the No. 19 quarterback in the nation by 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
MSU’s quarterback crop includes junior Will Rogers, redshirt freshmen Sawyer Robertson, Jake Weir and Daniel Greek, true freshman Braedyn Locke and graduate student Chance Lovertich.
If Rogers does not return in 2023, Parson could have a chance to compete for the starting job right off the bat.
But coach Mike Leach typically prefers his freshman quarterbacks to wait their turn.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.