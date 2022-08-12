Mississippi St Practice Football

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach gained a key verbal commitment for his QB room with four-star prospect Chris Parson Friday.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mississippi State secured a major addition to its quarterback room Friday afternoon.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus