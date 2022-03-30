Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
"I want to say how much I love Mississippi State and the community of Starkville. This has been my home for the past five years, and I have made memories and friendships that I will cherish for the rest of my life," Taylor wrote. "...With that being said, I have to make the best decision for my future."
She originally joined Mississippi State after being recruited by former head coach Vic Schaefer. Taylor elected to redshirt her freshman season (2017-18) before becoming a rising star within the program the following two years.
She made a jump in the 2019-20 season where she averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 assists per game. Taylor led the SEC with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.8 that season.
Schaefer left the program following Taylor's redshirt-sophomore season in 2020 to join Texas, but Taylor remained on board as Nikki McCray-Penson became head coach.
Taylor jumped to averaging nearly 10 points per game while keeping her assist numbers nearly the same — making her one of the top point guards in the conference.
Following McCray-Penson's sudden departure before her second season, Taylor stay aboard as Doug Novak became interim head coach.
Taylor provided stability for the program in a year where injuries and transfer dwindled the roster down to seven players.
"She's a great ambassador for Mississippi State," Novak said in January.
Taylor was outspoken during MSU's coaching search about her desire for Novak to be promoted as permanent head coach.
Taylor thanked all four head coaches she saw at Mississippi State — including Sam Purcell who was hired March 12. She knew Purcell previously from her time as a recruit and his tenure as an assistant at Louisville.
She ends her career at MSU having started in her final 81 games. Taylor was honored as part of MSU's senior night this season with the understanding it could be her last game at Humphrey Coliseum.
Though she had the extra year remaining, she admitted following the loss against Arkansas that night she was unsure of where she'd spend it.