STARKVILLE — Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland anticipated a “fist-fight war” against South Carolina on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs desperately needed a win after consecutive losses against top-15 opponents while sitting on the bubble of most NCAA tournament projections.
South Carolina barely cracked the top-100 with its NET ranking, but was on a three-game winning streak to propel itself to just one loss back of MSU in the SEC standings.
The stage was set at Humphrey Coliseum, but this fight was no Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier.
In this battle, Mississippi State was Ivan Drago to South Carolina’s Apollo Creed, or Jake Paul to Nate Robinson or whatever one-sided fight suits your generation.
Mississippi State dominated from the start to fend off a potential bad loss and secure a 78-64 victory in the midst of a brutal stretch of games.
Here is how Mississippi State got it done:
Garrison Brooks’ night
Garrison Brooks was backing down in the post. He was hitting straight-away mid-range jumpers. He was hitting fall-away shots inside.
And this just came in the opening minutes.
Brooks was assertive from the start — something Howland challenged his graduate forward to do more.
He scored six points in the opening three minutes. He had 13 points in the first 10 minutes. He had 17 points at halftime.
If only Brooks’ points counted, State would have only trailed by six heading into the locker room.
In a shuffle of players to lead Mississippi State toward an important win, Brooks was the star Tuesday matching his season-high 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, a block and a steal.
"You need to look to shoot more today in practice and tomorrow in the game," Howland told Brooks before practice Monday.
"Who wouldn’t wanna play for me when I’m telling you that? Shoot more," Howland added.
Iverson Molinar's 20 points — now becoming a routine performance — beat out Brooks for the team lead.
Bulldogs bringing in boards
South Carolina ranked third in the SEC with nearly 40 rebounds per game and was tied for the conference lead with 13.6 offensive boards per game. Mississippi State ranked eighth and 10th, respectively.
Those averages will do some shifting after Mississippi State won the rebounding battle 41-24 Tuesday night — including 12-9 on offensive boards.
Cameron Matthews, in a typical quiet but effective performance, collected seven rebounds with three blocks. D.J. Jeffries added another seven to go along with the aforementioned nine from Brooks.
Brooks said it takes a team effort on the boards, particularly with Tolu Smith missing his third straight game.
The minus-17 rebounding margin is the worst South Carolina has had since conference play started and its worst this season.
Rebounds came as a result of Mississippi State’s best defensive performance in SEC play since a Jan. 15 win against Alabama — holding South Carolina to 41 percent shooting from the field.
Now with South Carolina out of the way…
Howland has given respect to every opponent MSU has encountered this season. In the non-conference, he considered nearly every mid-major the Bulldogs faced as a potential tournament team.
He gave the same level of affinity to South Carolina as a typical hard-nosed, Frank Martin-coached team.
But Tuesday wasn’t a “must-win” game for MSU as much as it was a “can’t-lose” game.
This was the game circled in the middle of a rugged stretch of where MSU expected to take down South Carolina and now hopes to pull off an upset or two.
It started a week ago with a loss at Kentucky (No. 7 NET) before a loss at Texas Tech (12) on Saturday.
This South Carolina team needed to be taken care of as Arkansas (48), Tennessee (13), LSU (14) and Alabama (22) await.
Six of MSU's final 10 games — including those matchups with Arkansas, LSU and Alabama — will be on the road. That's noteworthy for a Bulldogs squad yet to win a true road game this season.
"Just win one game at a time," Brooks said. "We gotta have that mindset. We gotta be tough enough to get it done on the road, of course."
Mississippi State was among the first teams out of Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology for ESPN.