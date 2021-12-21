JACKSON — Winthrop’s Drew Buggs stood in his designated slot as Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar stepped up to the free throw line.
Buggs chatted with MSU’s Cameron Matthews standing next to him, getting a smirk out of the State forward.
Buggs then swapped spots with a teammate across the lane and started joking with Javian Davis. Davis looked on with a bit of confusion but gave a smirk as well.
All the while, Molinar stood there waiting for his foul shots in the midst of a 84-63 thumping MSU put on in Jackson, Mississippi.
Buggs tried one last effort to distract the MSU point guard before Molinar received the ball from the official. Instead, Molinar stood there with a stoic look on his face.
Then he hit both from the line.
It was clearly an evening inside Mississippi Coliseum where Mississippi State wasn’t trying to meander into SEC play. MSU wanted to make a statement to close out three-straight wins going into SEC play, and it did just that.
“We came out with energy and everybody just ready to play,” forward D.J. Jeffries said, “and ready to win.”
Molinar provided the spark plug for Mississippi State from the start, scoring seven points prior to the first media timeout.
He is the undisputed leader for MSU this season, but he opened the season making just 13-of-49 shots from long range.
Molinar has since made four of his last seven attempts — including making both attempts against Winthrop.
He was surprised postgame when he saw he finished with 22 points against Winthrop. But after shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 8-of-10 from the charity stripe, that number was surely no surprise for the visitors.
“I feel like I’m getting my rhythm back,” Molinar said. “That’s all about getting my reps up every day and shooting with more confidence every game.”
Mississippi Coliseum is a familiar place for Jeffries. While attending Olive Branch High School, Jeffries won the Class 5A state title in the arena.
After Molinar set the table for a first half where MSU shot 66% from the field, Jeffries picked things up.
Jeffries finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists and just one turnover.
Molinar is the team’s point guard with Shakeel Moore, Cam Carter and Rocket Watts (when healthy) rotating in.
But out of the forward slot, Jeffries ball-handling and decision-making make him a player who can bring down rebounds and push MSU’s offense immediately as he did against Winthrop.
Mississippi State finished with 18 points off turnovers to Winthrop’s nine, though Winthrop had just 13 turnovers to MSU’s nine.
The lone dark spot for MSU came with about five minutes left in the game when Davis (eight points) was called for two technical fouls following a foul call against MSU.
Winthrop made four free throws and had the ball back in a last-ditch effort to build some momentum.
But the possession resulted in a miss. On the other end, Winthrop held strong on defense long enough to force Jeffries into a long 2 with two seconds on the shot clock.
Winthrop caught Jeffries on the wrong day as he sunk that and reminded the visitors what MSU team showed up.
“I thought (Jeffries) had his best game as a Bulldog,” MSU coach Ben Howland said.
Mississippi State returns to Humphrey Coliseum on Dec. 29 to open conference play against Arkansas.