Mississippi State baseball head coach Chris Lemonis has found his new pitching coach.
More than a month after firing Scott Foxhall, Lemonis tabbed South Carolina’s Justin Parker as the new leader to the Bulldogs’ pitching staff, a source with the program confirmed.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Lemonis notified the team this morning that Parker was hired.
Parker, the pitching coach at South Carolina, spent the last two years in Columbia after serving as the associate head coach and pitching coach at Indiana University and two years as the pitching coach at Central Florida.
Under Parker’s watch, 20 pitchers have been selected in the MLB Draft, including nine in the first 10 rounds.
In 2021 Parker led South Carolina to a 5.41 team earned run average, which ranked 11th in the Southeastern Conference. That mark improved to 4.19 this past season, ranking second in the conference behind Tennessee (3.57).
The Gamecocks’ pitchers also ranked fifth in the strikeouts (608), second in earned runs (252) and second in walks allowed (205). South Carolina , the No. 15 national seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, advanced to the Super Regionals before falling at No. 2 Florida.
Eight of Parker’s pitchers at Indiana were selected in the MLB Draft including four in 2021, including: McCade Brown (third round), Gabe Bierman (seventh round), Matt Litwicki (10th round) and Tommy Sommer (10th round).
In 2019, after the Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season title and the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Andrew Saalfrank, the 2019 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, was selected in the sixth round.
While at UCF, where he sent nine pitchers to the professional ranks in two years, Parker’s first staff in 2017 finished with the fifth-best team ERA in the country at 3.00, then set a new program record in 2018 with only 7.1 hits allowed per nine innings.
Parker, a former player at Wright State, began his coaching career at his alma mater, where his staffs led the Raiders to back-to-back Horizon League championships in 2015 and 2016, where his staff ranked fifth in college baseball with 2.54 walks per nine innings.
The hiring of Parker, answers MSU’s biggest offseason question in a critical year for Lemonis and the program after missing the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year.
The Bulldogs (27-26, 9-21 SEC), lost their first seven conference games of the season and were sitting at 6-15 after a weekend sweep at Tennessee, which prompted the firing of Foxhall on May 1 due to the team’s struggles on the mound.
MSU was run-ruled six times this season, and finished with an SEC-high in runs allowed (410), walks (321) and team earned run average (7.01). In 2022 MSU also had the highest team ERA at 6.07.
Parker is expected have a strong core of returning arms to work with, including starter Jurrangelo Cijntje, who led MSU with 63 strikeouts in his true freshman season, reliever Nate Dohm, who’s 1.29 WHIP was only bested by Aaron Nixon, who could return depending on what happens in the MLB Draft this July and Colby Holcombe, who led MSU with 18 appearances, both as a starter and reliever, among others.
The Bulldogs have also added one pitcher from the transfer portal so far this offseason in Nate Lamb, a Division II left-hander from Young Harris College, who threw 89 1/3 innings last season, striking out 90 batters, walking 28 and finishing with a 3.53 ERA.
