STARKVILLE — The last time Mississippi State played at Kentucky, it didn’t go well for the Bulldogs.
MSU managed only a safety in a 24-2 loss to the Wildcats.
But even with the crowd at Kroger Field limited to 12,000 people because of COVID-19, “it was still electric,” Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson said.
“Besides getting the brakes beat off us,” he clarified.
A lot has changed since then as No. 16 MSU (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) prepares to make a return trip to Lexington at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mississippi State hasn’t won at Kentucky since 2014, back when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the nation.
But a veteran team off to an excellent start in 2022 sees as good a chance as ever to break a string of three straight losses at Kroger Field.
“I think we’ve grown a lot,” nose tackle Cameron Young said. “We’ve gotten a lot older in different spots. We’ve matured, so I’m looking forward to the matchup.”
Mississippi State will hit the road for the first time in nearly a month. The Bulldogs lost their previous road game: Sept. 17 at LSU, where a second-half collapse led to a 31-16 defeat.
Linebacker Sherman Timbs said road games are always tough, no matter the strength of the opponent.
“Any week in college football, anybody can beat anybody,” Timbs said. “It’s all about who comes to play that weekend.”
With a nighttime kickoff in Lexington and no capacity limits to speak of, the atmosphere should give No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) a significant home-field advantage.
But the Bulldogs won’t be fazed. Timbs said he likes loud crowds; Johnson has never been bothered by them.
“We’re going down there to a great crowd,” Johnson said. “We’re going to enjoy it.”
Leach talks fourth-down aggressiveness
Mike Leach knows the risks that come with going for it on fourth down.
Leach saw it firsthand when Arkansas failed on all three of its fourth-down attempts Saturday.
He called a failed fourth-down try “a turnover with the understanding that the other guy selects the field position.”
But for Leach, the reward outweighs the risk.
“No guts, no glory,” he said Monday.
Mississippi State failed on two fourth downs Saturday, but the Bulldogs converted three other fourth-down attempts. MSU is 9 of 13 on fourth down this year, tied for the 21st-highest conversion rate in FBS.
Leach said nothing makes fourth down any different from any other down.
“I think it starts with just treating it as another play,” he said. “Just play another play, and if you’re successful on most of your other plays, you probably will be on that one.”
The Bulldogs coach said that creates a “catch-22”: Teams that have failed on their first three plays are not suddenly likely to break through on fourth down.
But all Mississippi State can do is keep trying.
“I think you just go out there and focus and execute and play,” Leach said. “I do think we’ve gotten better at it. You’re definitely more inclined to do it the more consistent you are at it.
“You try to pick your shots: Don’t do it recklessly,” he added. “I’m sure we have a few times and gotten out of them. It’s part of the deal.”
Spurrier stressing consistency for Robinson
Outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. knows not many wide receivers have the physical gifts of Justin Robinson.
The redshirt sophomore transfer from Georgia cuts an imposing figure at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.
“I tell him he’s my best-looking receiver,” Spurrier said.
For players like Robinson, though, that compliment can be a double-edged sword.
“Unfortunately sometimes the better you look, sometimes the expectation is higher for you, so the standard I hold him to is higher than somebody who doesn’t look as good as him,” Spurrier said.
No matter the expectations for him, Robinson is capable of more than he has achieved.
After an impressive game against Texas A&M with six receptions for 50 yards, Robinson fell back to earth with just one catch for 11 yards against Arkansas.
Spurrier said Robinson is still making some “sloppy” plays away from the ball, and mistakes limit targets no matter who the receiver is.
But Robinson has shown flashes, and Spurrier hopes to mold him into another legitimate target on the outside for Mississippi State.
“I’m going to constantly press him to see how good of a player he can be,” Spurrier said. “Hopefully he can play as good as he looks one day.”
