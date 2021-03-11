NASHVILLE – It took some late-game heroics from sophomore guard Iverson Molinar, but the the Mississippi State men’s basketball team finally beat Kentucky on Thursday morning.
No. 9 seed Mississippi State beat No. 8 seed Kentucky, 74-73, in the second round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs, now 15-13, advance to play No. 1 seed Alabama in the quarterfinals on Friday at 11 a.m on ESPN.
This is the first MSU win over Kentucky since 2009. The win ends a 15-game win streak in the series by Kentucky and is head coach Ben Howland’s first win over Kentucky (9-16) while at MSU.
“I’m really happy for our guys,” Howland said. “We talked about the fact that we haven’t beaten them since I’ve been there, and there’s some games before that. They’re the best program in our conference. … This win today is really special for our team and our program.”
Kentucky led by five points, 71-66, with just over three minutes left in the game when Molinar took over. On back-to-back possessions, D.J. Stewart drove to the left side of the perimeter and dragged the Kentucky defense with him.
He then quickly dished the ball back out to Molinar behind him, who knocked down consecutive 3-pointers. His second shot gave Mississippi State the lead, 72-71, with 2:17 left in the game.
Kentucky took the lead again, 73-72, with a layup by Olivier Sarr with 1:18 left, but Molinar wasn’t finished.
Molinar drove to the left side and was fouled on a shot attempt with 7.1 seconds left. He made both free throws to put Mississippi State up, 74-73.
Molinar scored 12 of the last 14 points for the Bulldogs and scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the second half. He finished 8 of 10 from the floor.
“I had a lot of confidence,” Molinar said about his game-winning free throws. “I went to the line repeating to myself that I was going to make them. I just took my time and I was confident at the end that both of them were going to go in.”
Kentucky had one last shot at the win, but Dontaie Allen’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim and time expired as Abdul Ado grabbed a defensive rebound.
Allen, despite the miss, came off the bench and led all scorers with 23 points and finished 6 of 13 from 3-point range.
Mississippi State will play Alabama on Friday. The two teams have met twice this year and the Crimson Tide won both games, 81-73 in Tuscaloosa and 64-59 in Starkville. Mississippi State trailed by three points with less than a minute left in each of those games.