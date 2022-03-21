Mississippi State has fallen out of D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings 264 days after it was crowned king of collegiate baseball.
It’s a move a couple weeks in the making since State dropped 14 spots to No. 23 in early March after losing two of three at Tulane. MSU won five of its next six, only one of which came against a Power Five opponent, to hover in the same spot. But losing two of three at No. 17 Georgia to open SEC play has finally knocked MSU out.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
But, as former MSU outfielder Tanner Allen put it on Twitter, the season is far from over for the Bulldogs.
“If you win the series at home and avoid being swept on the road, you will be sitting pretty at the end of SEC play,” he wrote.
State did the latter by winning the series finale in Athens, Georgia, 20-3. Next will come a chance toward the former with a home series against Alabama ahead.
But before MSU gets there, it must continue its momentum from Sunday with a midweek game against Southern University at 5 p.m. Wednesday — which was postponed from Tuesday due to weather.
Southern sits at No. 244 in the RPI — dropping 55 spots after losing two of three at Arkansas–Pine Bluff. MSU beat UAPB 17-1 earlier this season.
However, State’s battles against SWAC teams haven’t always been a cruise. Mississippi State barely got by Grambling State on March 1 in a 2-1 win.
MSU unloaded its bullpen in last weekend’s series at Georgia after allowing 23 runs in the first two games. Freshman Jack Walker didn’t make an appearance in the series, though, after starting MSU’s midweek win against Binghamton last week.
Walker struggled in the start allowing four runs in two innings, butter the game head coach Chris Lemonis continued to praise his talent and ability — leaving him as a possible option to take the bump Wednesday.
After Sunday’s win, Lemonis told reporters it would likely be a staff day during midweek games moving forward.