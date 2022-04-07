STARKVILLE – The stream of light off the projector shined over the Mississippi State backdrop just above Chris Lemonis’ head. MSU was fresh off Tuesday’s win against UT Martin, but the aspirations Lemonis has for his team stem much further than an April midweek win.
The projector, left on by accident, proved exactly that.
Leftover was the iconic “One Shining Moment” video aired at the conclusion of March Madness. It depicts the journey teams endure in the premiere college basketball tournament, from the opening tip to when Caleb Love’s missed 3-pointer clinched a title for Kansas.
Lemonis showed his team the three-minute clip before facing the Skyhawks, and it wasn’t just because of his ties to Indiana — the self-proclaimed state of basketball.
North Carolina started its season poorly and sat on the bubble well into February. The Tar Heels were fortunate a late-season run ignited them to an 8-seed in the NCAA tournament, but their exterior expectations were low.
As March Madness goes, UNC instead made a run to the national championship game. Though the Tar Hells fell to the Jayhawks, Lemonis felt his Bulldog squad — a team fighting to find momentum this season — could learn from Hubert Davis’ group.
“We’ve had our struggles, but we have talent and we can play,” Lemonis said. “They’re starting to play a little bit better every day.”
Lemonis hopes the run toward MSU’s second-consecutive shining moment starts this weekend with No. 19 LSU in Starkville.
The Tigers and Bulldogs are among the five SEC West teams sitting at 4-5 in conference play. Along with Auburn at 5-4, the entire division is chasing No. 2 Arkansas (22-5, 7-2 SEC).
It has been far from pretty for MSU in its title defense, but Lemonis hopes his experienced roster understands the grind that comes with playing in college baseball’s toughest conference.
Among those core leaders is Luke Hancock, whose scorching bat matches a plethora of knowledge regarding SEC play. Hancock saw the lows MSU had last season. With that, he saw how those were overcome.
“The ups and down make you stronger, make you tougher, make you more resilient whenever you’re out there on the field,” Hancock said.
Mississippi State hasn’t won a home series against LSU since 2003. Looking to snap that skid, the Bulldogs are rolling with their typical weekend rotation.
Preston Johnson and Parker Stinnett have been shaky to open weekend series in SEC play while Cade Smith has been solid on Sundays. Smith’s status doesn’t appear to be a concern after he took a chopper off the face Sunday at Arkansas.
With the early lead MSU built against UT Martin, it allowed Lemonis to save his top arms for the weekend.