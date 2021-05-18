STARKVILLE – Mississippi State has lost three of its last four games, but the Bulldogs have a chance to right the ship tonight.
Mississippi State, ranked No. 10 by D1baseball this week, is hosting Jacksonville State tonight at Dudy Noble Field for the last regular-season home game of teh season. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs (36-13, 17-10) were tied for first place in the SEC just two weekends ago, but lost the series-finale to South Carolina before losing the series to Missouri at home this past weekend.
They’re now tied for fourth place in the conference with Florida and despite the losses, MSU still has a chance to lock up a national seed by finishing the regular season on a high note.
Jacksonville State is 24-25 this season and the Gamecocks have lost four of their last six games. They have played three games against SEC opponents and are 0-3 in those games - two losses to Alabama and a loss to Auburn.
The Bulldogs travel to Alabama this weekend to close the regular season.