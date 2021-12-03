Mississippi State inside receivers coach Nichol expected to join Southern California staff By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 3, 2021 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State inside receivers coach Dave Nichol has family from Louisville. Logan Lowery | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group STARKVILLE — Mississippi State inside receivers coach Dave Nichol is expected to join Southern California's staff, a source told the Daily Journal.The news was originally reported by 247Sports.Nichol's move comes after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for the USC vacancy on Nov. 28.Nichol followed Mike Leach in coming to MSU. Nichol coached four seasons on Leach's staff at Washington State before spending the previous two years at Mississippi State. Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter Mississippi State's inside receivers had success this season under Nichol. Sophomore Jaden Walley had 52 catches for 610 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Austin Williams hauled in 47 receptions for 543 yards and four scores.Christian Ford started the season as a walk-on but his production earned him a scholarship in early November. He finished the regular season with 19 catches for 247 yards in eight games. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Dave Nichol Lincoln Riley Inside Receivers Coach Jaden Walley Mike Leach Austin Williams Christian Ford Air Raid Offense Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists