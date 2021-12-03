dave nichol

Mississippi State inside receivers coach Dave Nichol has family from Louisville. 

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State inside receivers coach Dave Nichol is expected to join Southern California's staff, a source told the Daily Journal.

The news was originally reported by 247Sports.

Nichol's move comes after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for the USC vacancy on Nov. 28.

Nichol followed Mike Leach in coming to MSU. Nichol coached four seasons on Leach's staff at Washington State before spending the previous two years at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State's inside receivers had success this season under Nichol. 

Sophomore Jaden Walley had 52 catches for 610 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Austin Williams hauled in 47 receptions for 543 yards and four scores.

Christian Ford started the season as a walk-on but his production earned him a scholarship in early November. He finished the regular season with 19 catches for 247 yards in eight games. 

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

