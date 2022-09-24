STARKVILLE — Simeon Price turned around to make the catch, snagging the football just before he fell backwards into the end zone.
The redshirt freshman running back caught a perfectly thrown ball from quarterback Will Rogers for a 32-yard touchdown, putting Mississippi State up 14-0 before four minutes had even elapsed.
It was already clear how Saturday’s game would go.
The Bulldogs (3-1) showed little trace of the team that blew a 13-0 lead to LSU last week, pouring it on Bowling Green (1-3) from the start in a 45-14 win.
Rogers was 38 of 49 passing for 406 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions, delivering another strong game for the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and kept adding to the lead from there.
The Bulldogs’ starting defense faltered only once on a 97-yard drive by the Falcons in the second quarter. Bowling Green scored against MSU’s second unit to open the fourth.
On a day where MSU wore throwback uniforms, the Bulldogs threw it back to their dominance against Memphis just three weeks ago at Davis Wade Stadium.
Mississippi State came out early in that contest and put the Tigers away, and the Bulldogs did the same thing Saturday.
Caleb Ducking caught a 22-yard touchdown pass on MSU’s first drive, and Price scored on the next possession.
Ducking finished with two touchdowns for Mississippi State, and Jamire Calvin, Lideatrick Griffin and Jaden Walley also found the end zone.
Griffin played an expanded role on offense Saturday for the Bulldogs with five catches for 54 yards. His 9-yard touchdown catch early in the first quarter was his first receiving score of the year.
Bowling Green played Saturday without head coach Scot Loeffler, who was absent because of a personal health matter announced Friday.
Backup Camden Orth threw two touchdown passes in place of starter Matt McDonald, who did not play Saturday for unspecified reasons.
Orth connected with Tyrone Broden on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and hit Harold Fannin Jr. for a 5-yard score in the fourth. The Falcons quarterback was 17 of 28 overall for 172 yards and was intercepted once.
Mississippi State managed to clean up its special-teams struggles Saturday. The Bulldogs were clean in the return game, and kicker Ben Raybon made all six of his extra point attempts.
Raybon also hit a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter, a season long for the Bulldogs.
Rogers found Ducking for a 26-yard score and hit Calvin for a 2-yard touchdown before the half.
He threw a touchdown to Griffin in the third quarter and Walley in the fourth.
Rogers tied his career-high mark in touchdown passes, set last Nov. 13 at Auburn.
Rogers and the Bulldogs had little to clean up in advance of a return to Southeastern Conference play next week.
Mississippi State faces No. 23 Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.
