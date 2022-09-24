djr-2022-09-25-sport-msu-rogers-twp1

Will Rogers went 24-30 for 274 and four touchdowns in the first half Saturday against Bowling Green.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE — Simeon Price turned around to make the catch, snagging the football just before he fell backwards into the end zone.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus