Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts after a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga.

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State and Kentucky will kickoff at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.

This will be Mississippi State's homecoming, and the MSU baseball team will receive its championship rings during the game. 

The programs have evenly split their 48 all-time matchups, including a 24-2 win for the Wildcats at home last season. The home team has won the last six matchups in the series.

Kentucky is ranked No. 15 in the latest AP poll. UK lost to Georgia 30-13 last weekend and will be coming off a bye when it comes to Davis Wade Stadium.

Mississippi State will be coming off a game at Vanderbilt this Saturday in which MSU is favored by 23 points.

In last season's matchup, MSU's lone points came on a third-quarter safety. Quarterback K.J. Costello was benched after going 36-of-55 with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

Current MSU starter Will Rogers stepped in for Costello and added another pair of interceptions. 

