Kickoff time announced for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 18, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts after a play against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. Butch Dill - freelancer, FR111446 AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group STARKVILLE — Mississippi State and Kentucky will kickoff at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.This will be Mississippi State's homecoming, and the MSU baseball team will receive its championship rings during the game. The programs have evenly split their 48 all-time matchups, including a 24-2 win for the Wildcats at home last season. The home team has won the last six matchups in the series.Kentucky is ranked No. 15 in the latest AP poll. UK lost to Georgia 30-13 last weekend and will be coming off a bye when it comes to Davis Wade Stadium.Mississippi State will be coming off a game at Vanderbilt this Saturday in which MSU is favored by 23 points.»Jett Johsnon: 'We let the logo get us down a little bit'In last season's matchup, MSU's lone points came on a third-quarter safety. Quarterback K.J. Costello was benched after going 36-of-55 with no touchdowns and four interceptions.Current MSU starter Will Rogers stepped in for Costello and added another pair of interceptions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Kentucky Football Kickoff Time Sec Network Davis Wade Stadium Will Rogers Kj Costello K.j. Costello Kentucky Mississippi Sport American Football Baseball Kickoff Interception Baseball Team Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists