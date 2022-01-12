Sorry, an error occurred.
Mississippi State coach Doug Novak and the Bulldogs have rescheduled their game against Kentucky for Jan. 13 in Lexington.
Mississippi State athletics reporter
STARKVILLE — Thursday's women's basketball game between Missisippi State and No. 19 Kentucky has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the MSU program, the SEC announced Wednesday.
MSU interim head coach Doug Novak told reporters Tuesday his team was down to six available players at practice. The minimum to play is seven, according to SEC policy.
This is the second time this game has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to be played Jan. 3, but positive cases within the UK program forced a postponement.
Novak said the team has players who have been in quarantine as long as seven days — longer than the recommended five — but due to positive results on their tests, they have not been able to return.
Novak was hopeful the team would get negative results in time to travel to Kentucky, but that is no longer the case.
Mississippi State played and won at Alabama and against Vanderbilt last week with eight and seven players, respectively.
Mississippi State's next scheduled game is Sunday at Ole Miss.
STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.
Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.
