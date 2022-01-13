Nolan McCord

Mississippi State kicker Nolan McCord nails a field goal during the second half against Auburn on Saturday.

STARKVILLE — Nolan McCord has entered the transfer portal, the Mississippi State kicker announced Thursday night on Twitter.

McCord joined as a walk-on two years ago out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. He redshirted in 2020 before taking the field in 2021 — a shaky season for MSU's kickers.

McCord started the season as a backup to Brandon Ruiz, but a mix of injuries and inconsistent play allowed McCord an opportunity to step in.

McCord was 9-of-16 on field goals, with one miss remembered more than the rest.

After a pair of missed field goals by Ruiz, McCord was thrust into the lineup with two seconds left and the team trailing 31-28 at Arkansas on Nov. 6.

McCord missed a 40-yard attempt to seal a loss and prompted one of head coach Mike Leach’s most memorable rants of the season where Leach immediately called for an open kicker tryout postgame.

McCord remained MSU’s kicker the remainder of the season, where he made five of his final eight kicks. His season-long make came from 43 yards out against Tennessee State.

Ruiz announced following the team’s loss in the Liberty Bowl he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

McCord’s decision to enter the portal comes shortly after five-star junior college kicker Gabriel Plascencia committed to Mississippi State on Sunday.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

