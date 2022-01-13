Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mississippi State kicker Nolan McCord nails a field goal during the second half against Auburn on Saturday.
Mississippi State athletics reporter
STARKVILLE — Nolan McCord has entered the transfer portal, the Mississippi State kicker announced Thursday night on Twitter.
McCord joined as a walk-on two years ago out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. He redshirted in 2020 before taking the field in 2021 — a shaky season for MSU's kickers.
McCord started the season as a backup to Brandon Ruiz, but a mix of injuries and inconsistent play allowed McCord an opportunity to step in.
McCord was 9-of-16 on field goals, with one miss remembered more than the rest.
After a pair of missed field goals by Ruiz, McCord was thrust into the lineup with two seconds left and the team trailing 31-28 at Arkansas on Nov. 6.
McCord missed a 40-yard attempt to seal a loss and prompted one of head coach Mike Leach’s most memorable rants of the season where Leach immediately called for an open kicker tryout postgame.
McCord remained MSU’s kicker the remainder of the season, where he made five of his final eight kicks. His season-long make came from 43 yards out against Tennessee State.
Ruiz announced following the team’s loss in the Liberty Bowl he was declaring for the NFL Draft.
McCord’s decision to enter the portal comes shortly after five-star junior college kicker Gabriel Plascencia committed to Mississippi State on Sunday.
STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.
Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.