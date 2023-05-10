West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) drives to the net while being guarded by Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans has nabbed his first transfer portal commit this offseason when Jimmy Bell Jr., a center previously from West Virginia, announced his decision to join the Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon on his social media.
Bell Jr. had recently visited Starkville, and picked MSU over Missouri. Bell Jr., originally from Saginaw, Michigan, will have one year of eligibility left after spending two years at Saint Louis and one at Moberly Area Community College (Missouri) before playing with West Virginia last season.
Bell Jr., 6-foot-10, 285 pounds, has never averaged more than five points per game at the Division I level, but did score a career-high 4.8 points per game last season at West Virginia. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.
Bell instantly provides depth, or a potential starting body at the center position as MSU awaits Tolu Smith’s NBA Draft decision. Smith declared for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility, on April 2. He was not invited to this year’s NBA Draft Combine.
If Smith were to return, Jans, who recently signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season, would have a formidable frontcourt group, which also includes D.J. Jeffries, and Will McNair Jr., who each have one year of eligibility remaining.
