Texas West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) drives to the net while being guarded by Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

 William Wotring

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans has nabbed his first transfer portal commit this offseason when Jimmy Bell Jr., a center previously from West Virginia, announced his decision to join the Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon on his social media.

