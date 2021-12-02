Aaron Brule

Aaron Brule will bring valuable experience to the Bulldogs' linebacker corps next season.

STARKVILLE – The Daily Journal has confirmed a 247Sport report that Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule has entered the transfer portal.

Brule, a New Orleans native, was a starter for MSU this season while sharing his workload with fellow linebackers Jett Johnson, Tyrus Wheat and Nathaniel Watson.

Brule recorded 53 tackles in 12 games this season. He had three sacks. 

Brule is listed at 6-foot-1-inch and 230 pounds. 

He played a big role for MSU this season in being a replacement for now-NFL linebacker Erroll Thompson. 

