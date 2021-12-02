Mississippi State linebacker Brule enters transfer portal By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aaron Brule will bring valuable experience to the Bulldogs' linebacker corps next season. AP | File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group STARKVILLE – The Daily Journal has confirmed a 247Sport report that Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule has entered the transfer portal.Brule, a New Orleans native, was a starter for MSU this season while sharing his workload with fellow linebackers Jett Johnson, Tyrus Wheat and Nathaniel Watson.Brule recorded 53 tackles in 12 games this season. He had three sacks. Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter Brule is listed at 6-foot-1-inch and 230 pounds. He played a big role for MSU this season in being a replacement for now-NFL linebacker Erroll Thompson. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Aaron Brule Mississippi State Football Transfer Portal Tyrus Wheat Nathaniel Watson Jett Johnson Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists