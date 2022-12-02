Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson announces 2023 return By THEO DeROSA The Commercial Dispatch Dec 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson (44) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Rick Scuteri/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of Mississippi State's longest-tenured players is coming back.Weak-side linebacker Jett Johnson became the latest Bulldog to "run it back," announcing his return for 2023 on social media Friday."Excited for one more with my brothers!" Johnson said.Johnson, a Tupelo native, racked up 103 tackles during the 2022 regular season. He had seven tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries.Johnson took on a bigger role after an injury to Aaron Brule in 2021, becoming one of Mississippi State's best and most consistent defenders.A product of Tupelo High School, Johnson will use his final season of eligibility in 2023.He debuted as a true freshman in 2018 but redshirted the following year.He joins defenders Nathaniel Watson, Jaden Crumedy, Nathan Pickering and Jordan Davis and offensive lineman Kameron Jones as MSU players who announced a return in 2023. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jett Johnson Sport American Football Return Player Kameron Jones Nathaniel Watson Tackle Mississippi Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters