Nathaniel Watson

Nathaniel Watson closes in on a sack of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis during the 2023 season. 

 Courtesy Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday. The Chuck Bednarik Award is given annually to college football's most outstanding defensive player.

