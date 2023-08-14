STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday. The Chuck Bednarik Award is given annually to college football's most outstanding defensive player.
Watson, nicknamed Bookie, is coming off a career year that saw him finish with 113 tackles. As one of the anchors to last year's defense that ranked seventh in the SEC in team defense, Watson finished second in the SEC in total tackles and third in tackles per game (8.69). Watson also had a knack for getting to the quarterback with six sacks, tied for the most on the team, while adding an interception to his season stat line. Watson has played 45 career games and has racked up 242 tackles with 11 sacks. Watson has also earned national recognition this preseason through the Nagurski Trophy watch list and a pair of preseason All-SEC honors.
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994. It is named in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik, an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on offense and defense.
2023 Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list
Trey Taylor, Air Force
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Leo Lowin, Army
D.J. James, Auburn
DJ Schramm, Boise State
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
Ben Bywater, BYU
Jackson Sirmon, Cal
Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
Tyler Davis, Clemson
Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Jack Howell, Colorado State
Jackson Mitchell, Connecticut
DeWayne Carter, Duke
Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Jared Verse, Florida State
Levelle Bailey, Fresno State
Javon Bullard, Georgia
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech
Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Keith Randolph, Illinois
Andre Carter, Indiana
Cooper DeJean, Iowa
T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Cobee Bryant, Kansas
Kobe Savage, Kansas State
J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
Harold Perkins, LSU
Owen Porter, Marshall
Jaishawn Barham, Maryland
Leonard Taylor, Miami
Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Junior Colson, Michigan
Cal Haladay, Michigan State
Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
Aydan White, NC State
Payton Wilson, NC State
Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Ethan Downs, Oklahoma
Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
Kalen King, Penn State
Chop Robinson, Penn State
Abdul Carter, Penn State
M.J. Devonshire, Pitt
Aaron Lewis, Rutgers
Yam Banks, South Alabama
Jay Stanley, Southern Miss
David Bailey, Stanford
Marlowe Wax, Syracuse
Josh Newton, TCU
Layton Jordan, Temple
Aaron Beasley, Tennessee
Jaylan Ford, Texas
Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech
Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Reddy Steward, Troy
Jarius Monroe, Tulane
Patrick Jenkins, Tulane
Fish McWilliams, UAB
Jason Johnson, UCF
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Calen Bullock, USC
Cole Bishop, Utah
Tyrice Knight, UTEP
Rashad Wisdom, UTSA
Chico Bennett, Virginia
Bralen Trice, Washington
Aubrey Burks, West Virginia
JaQues Evans, Western Kentucky
Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin
Easton Gibbs, Wyoming
